Pac-Man, the famous yellow circle with a mouth and mascot of the Bandai company, returns to give life to a special edition of the Oneplus Nord 2 smartphone.

Pac-Man returns today with a new game for 99 players

OnePlus It is recognized because its collaborations to make smartphones are quite striking like the special edition of Cyberpunk 2077 or that of Star Wars. In this 2021 creates an alliance with the Bandai Namco company to bring the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition.

One Plus Pac-Man What makes it so special?

The smartphone includes a pair of personalized Pac-Man-themed cases and lots of exclusive content such as games, wallpapers as well as challenges that can unlock new rewards.

An interesting wink of this phone is that an asymmetrical labyrinth from the Pac-Man video game is engraved on the back, which to be able to visualize it is necessary to be in the dark, since it is painted with paint Glow in the Dark.

In addition to the above, the Oneplus Nord 2 contains a Lego-style base with the charismatic Inky, Blinky, Pinky and Clyde so you can recharge your smartphone and decorate your workplace or favorite space.

Image: Oneplus

The Pac-Man inspired smartphone offers the same technical features as the regular edition:

6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz soda cup.

Dimensity 1200-AI processor.

Three rear cameras: the main 50-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera.

4500 mAh battery with 65 watt fast charge.

This special edition comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Chinese manufacturer has released the Oneplus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition in the United Kingdom, some parts of Europe and India with a price of 529 euros (12,500 Mexican pesos approximately) and has not commented on its plans to bring it to the continent.

What do you think of this special edition? Are you a fan of Pac-Man? Tell us more in the comments of our social networks.