After ten years leading Inditex, Spanish executive Pablo Isla has announced that he is leaving the presidency. His successor? The legitimate heir of Amancio Ortega: Marta Ortega. Who, after having worked in various Inditex departments at various locations around the world, has been called “Zara’s secret weapon” and will assume the generational change. This was announced today unexpectedly by the company. The transition will be effective on April 1.

With this change, a new chapter opens for which Marta is excited, according to her statements. And that he undertakes by thanking Pablo Isla “for his extraordinary work during all these years.” As Ortega has pointed out, Pablo has contributed immensely to the Group and to the Fashion industry in general.

Isla leaves the company with a 167% revaluation of Inditex shares in 10 years. And he says goodbye, fulfilling the task entrusted to him by his predecessor: guaranteeing the family succession process.

Behind him a most successful career recognized by Forbes itself (who gave him the award for the best CEO of the decade) and a business model that is studied at Harvard.





With a degree in Law in 1988, Isla was the first of his class in the State Lawyer opposition. And only three years later he managed to become director of Legal Services of Banco Popular Español, of which in 1998 he would be Secretary General. Then, from 2000 to 2005, he was president of the Altadis group.

His connection with the fashion sector comes just after, when he is appointed CEO and vice president of Inditex, a position he held until 2011, which becomes the president of the company.

From this moment on, his career, which shone from the beginning, made it even more so, achieving all kinds of milestones that have consolidated the textile giant as a benchmark in fashion distribution worldwide.

Inditex has not stopped growing despite the crisis and pandemic contexts. Its sales have climbed since 2011 just over 6,600 million euros, to stand at 20,402 million in 2020. Your channel on-line It has consolidated in an amazing way. TO today, it is present in 216 markets through its store on-line and it already exceeds its turnover target for 2022. AND diversification is constant. Collections for pets, board games, beauty products …

Too has made leaps and bounds in terms of sustainability. The leader equates this with digitization in company strategy and has signed a commitment to 31 global fashion companies for it. Pablo Isla has been recognized in the matter (Dow Jones Sustainability Index and Detox Catwalk by Greenpeace).





In addition, during the pandemic, the State lawyer with the soul of a businessman was a reference due to his decisions in the fashion company. It did not take advantage of public aid to finance the ERTE and it helped to provide sanitary material to Spain.

The next step we do not know yet, but if we take into account your notes, you will take into account “values ​​over money and personal happiness over professional success “. And it is that as the media assure, Isla flees from personalism, from merits, and attributes the milestones of the company to the strength of the human team that makes up Inditex. He is already being referred to as “the golden bachelor of the international business world.”

Photos | Gtres