It is very common for users to download an alternative app in order to take advantage of the possibilities of the lenses. This happens because manufacturers do not always make the decision that is appropriate for us personally and they tend to under-expose the colors, use inconspicuous shades for the photos and ultimately give us better results with simple changes in the software. Therefore, the freedom that exists in Android gave us a reason for choice, being we who decide how we want the camera to behave.

These are the decisions that have been discovered by some Telegram groups, where it has been proven that if we want to get more out of smartphone cameras with the GCam or other alternative apps , we are going to have it impossible. The company has been concerned that this is not an option and we will be forced to use the native camera.

However, with this change by OnePlus the smartphones upgrading to OxygenOS 12 They will see how the GCam or other apps can still be downloaded and opened, but nothing other than the main lens will work. The wide angle, the telephoto lens or the macro sensor will not exist for the application and, therefore, we will be losing more than we gain in front of the camera developed by OnePlus.

Why do they do this?

There is no explanation so far by OnePlus that explains the situation, which could be preceded by a mere change as long as the performance of the smartphone is better than it is for all those who choose to download other alternative apps, although that is not the opinion of all. It could also be part of a plan to improve lenses for wearers who are working on software-based enhancements, something that has been mentioned for years.

Since OxygenOS 11 there has been talk that OnePlus is going to give a twist to its cameras for the better, but that does not stop happening. Neither did it with the collaboration of Hasselblad nor for the moment OxygenOS 12 has succeeded. We hope that sooner or later the unification with the OPPO ColorOS layer will offer us the result we want and that OnePlus negative point on cameras stop taking away so much prominence.

However, OnePlus is not the only company that has decided in this case that the wide angle or telephoto lens are impossible to use in different camera apps. We already saw this same movement in the Xiaomi Mi A3 and other Redmi smartphones of the company, as well as ColorOS, which would explain this change when the two layers were joined. Not even the best Mods could make it work on some models and today we still know without knowing why in some it is possible while in others it is not.