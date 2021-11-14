The macroeconomy was the protagonist in the week that Bitcoin and several altcoins returned to mark a new all-time high. For both the hikes and corrections, inflationary pressures, as well as corporate instability, affected the crypto-market too much.

Thanks to a collaboration between Blockchain Summit Latam and Cointelegraph, led by Cristóbal Pereira, CEO of Blockchain Summit Latam and Latam Tech, and Ezio Rojas, Managing Editor of Cointelegraph in Spanish, We present you a summary of 5 of the news that emerged in the market and ecosystem of Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies during this week. You can also listen to it in podcast format here.