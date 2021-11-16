Outriders Presents New Horizon Free Update

OUTRIDERS ‘huge, completely free NEW HORIZON update will be released on November 16. Introduces four new Expeditions and a brand new Transmog system, eliminates Expedition timers, adds new weapon skins, introduces balance changes to classes, abilities, and mods, revamps Tiago’s Shop and its items for sale, and integrates more general updates and improvements to the game. This massive update represents the culmination of months of work to improve the player experience in OUTRIDERS.

And finally, Enoch’s secrets will continue to be explored in OUTRIDERS WORLDSLAYER, a full expansion coming in 2022. Stay tuned for all the details in 2022.

“We have worked hard to improve the experience of OUTRIDERS. Thanks to the free update NEW HORIZON, we polished the quality of the game and addressed most of the player feedback before the arrival of the big 2022 expansion, WORLDSLAYER, ”said Jon Brooke, co-studio director at Square Enix External Studios. “There is no better time to start, restart or continue your journey through Enoch, as you will now have the definitive version of OUTRIDERS”.

