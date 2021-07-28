Hood: Outlaws and Legends was released earlier this year, and as the developer assured before its release, they continue to provide a lot of content and support for the game. In the latest update, Hood: Outlaws and Legends has added a free PvE mode, this being its biggest addition to date.

We can take the first look at the new mode thanks to a video uploaded to the official channel of Focus Home Interactive. The new way, called State Heist, it will make the enemy team consist of the enemy AI, a much more dangerous than the common one that we are meeting by the game. Various mechanics will also be introduced, such as a new way to revive downed allies, which consists of taking a kind of talismans and placing them in a specific place to help our companions.

Let’s not forget about stealth though, as it has been greatly improved in this update. In the video, all the additions are explained in much more detail, accompanied by new gameplay footage. Hood: Outlaws and Legends is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and PC.