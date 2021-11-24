It seems that waiting for the official day of the celebration of the Black friday to activate the discounts is no longer fashionable. Few firms are waiting this year for November 26 to join the shopping party. Now, houses like Mango (and his line Outlet) advance offers so that all those who cannot wait have the possibility of adding to their basket the garments they were waiting for in the wishlist.

Mango Outlet boasts succulent discounts throughout the year, but the fall in prices thanks to Black friday it is quite spectacular. Various garments drop up to 70% off the original seasonal price at Mango. Thus, there are coats for less than 30 euros and jackets that do not exceed 20.

What’s more, We also find discount leather boots and ankle boots, a wise investment if you are one of those who prefers to buy with a head in the Black friday and not get carried away by the madness in code shopping. These are our favs from the Mango Outlet website.

black friday 2021 mango outlet

Oversized wool coat. 79.99 euros, 22.99 euros.

Screenshot 2021 11 23 At 12 29 16black friday 2021 mango outlet

Oversize padded anorak. 99.99 euros, 49.99 euros.

black friday 2021 mango outlet

Structured suit jacket. 59.99 euros, 17.99 euros.

black friday 2021 mango outlet

Faux leather blazer with belt. 59.99 euros, 29.99 euros.

black friday 2021 mango outlet

Leather jacket with pockets. 99.99 euros, 49.99 euros.

Black Friday 2021: Women's boots and ankle boots on sale at El Corte Inglés from brands like Geox

black friday 2021 mango outlet

Cotton knit sweater. 39.99 euros, 15.99 euros.

black friday 2021 mango outlet

Turtleneck knit vest. 29.99 euros, 8.99 euros.

black friday 2021 mango outlet

Flowy floral print dress. 59.99 euros, 22.99 euros.

black friday 2021 mango outlet

Leather effect mini skirt with knot. 29.99 euros, 6.99 euros.

Read:  we recreate Wednesday and Morticia Addams

black friday 2021 mango outlet

Cotton denim jumpsuit. 49.99 euros, 24.99 euros.

black friday 2021 mango outlet

Wideleg high-rise jeans. 29.99 euros, 13.99 euros.

black friday 2021 mango outlet

Baguette bag with pleated effect. 39.99 euros, 10.99 euros.

Five Dr. Martens boots and shoes that we find on sale in the Black Friday 2021 offers with which to easily elevate any look

black friday 2021 mango outlet

Leather boot with heel. 119.99 euros, 47.99 euros.

black friday 2021 mango outlet

Leather ankle boot with elastic panels. 69.99 euros, 35.99 euros.

Photos | Mango Outlet