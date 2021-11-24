It seems that waiting for the official day of the celebration of the Black friday to activate the discounts is no longer fashionable. Few firms are waiting this year for November 26 to join the shopping party. Now, houses like Mango (and his line Outlet) advance offers so that all those who cannot wait have the possibility of adding to their basket the garments they were waiting for in the wishlist.

Mango Outlet boasts succulent discounts throughout the year, but the fall in prices thanks to Black friday it is quite spectacular. Various garments drop up to 70% off the original seasonal price at Mango. Thus, there are coats for less than 30 euros and jackets that do not exceed 20.

What’s more, We also find discount leather boots and ankle boots, a wise investment if you are one of those who prefers to buy with a head in the Black friday and not get carried away by the madness in code shopping. These are our favs from the Mango Outlet website.





Oversized wool coat. 79.99 euros , 22.99 euros.





Oversize padded anorak. 99.99 euros , 49.99 euros.





Structured suit jacket. 59.99 euros , 17.99 euros.





Faux leather blazer with belt. 59.99 euros , 29.99 euros.





Leather jacket with pockets. 99.99 euros , 49.99 euros.





Cotton knit sweater. 39.99 euros, 15.99 euros.





Turtleneck knit vest. 29.99 euros , 8.99 euros.





Flowy floral print dress. 59.99 euros , 22.99 euros.





Leather effect mini skirt with knot. 29.99 euros , 6.99 euros.





Cotton denim jumpsuit. 49.99 euros , 24.99 euros.





Wideleg high-rise jeans. 29.99 euros , 13.99 euros.





Baguette bag with pleated effect. 39.99 euros , 10.99 euros.





Leather boot with heel. 119.99 euros , 47.99 euros.





Leather ankle boot with elastic panels. 69.99 euros , 35.99 euros.

Photos | Mango Outlet