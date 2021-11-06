The cold begins and with it it is time to wear a coat, our most necessary and versatile garment during winter. The different brands propose us their most stylish designs & Other Stories It is one of them with an absolutely ideal capsule collection.

A mini collection in limited edition made up of coats and winter clothes that are simple and stylish at the same time.





Following the line of the classic pieces of the 70s, the brand opts for very elegant maxi coats of different fabrics and with maxi lapels. Quilted models of synthetic leather, wool with a minimalist style, gabardine fabric and fur, very easy to combine. Lilac, ice color, black and brown are the chosen fabrics.





The collection is completed with comfortable and warm clothes, with special mention to the knitted tracksuit, a two-piece that is reinvented with new patterns, shapes and texture, 100% wool imitation, made from sustainable fabrics.





Another of the star pieces of the collection is the knitted dress. Each color has been woven separately and then stitched together to create a lightweight, easy-to-wear piece.

“We want to highlight the glamor, but in a subtle way. You wear a knit dress and a faux fur coat and that’s a glam statement. Glamor is found within relaxed comfort ”. Alexander Krantz, Concept Designer at & Other Stories Stockholm atelier.

























Photos | & Other Stories