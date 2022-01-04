OSFED: the most common eating disorder of all

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

In general, OSFEDs share symptoms with the more well-known eating disorders. Although they do not meet all the criteria for diagnosis.

It is true that there are different disorders that have their own fame and that go by word of mouth, both from those who are experts and those who are not. However, there are others, such as the OSFED (Other Specific Eating Disorders), which are not known or so clear.

In any case, the latter are of equal importance. To the point that constitute one of the most common groups. Let’s see what this is about.

OSFED types and characteristics

From the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-V), OSFEDs (Other Specified Feeding or Eating Disorder) refer to otherwise specified eating disorders, which correspond to previously known as EDNOS (Eating Disorder Not Otherwise Specified).

Some of the types of OSFED are as follows:

Atypical anorexia nervosa: It is a picture similar to that of anorexia, however, it does not meet all the criteria.

Bulimia nervosa low frequency and / or limited duration: it also shares similar symptoms or characteristics with bulimia, but it also does not meet all the criteria.

Purging disorder: the purge action is performed, but not compulsively. That is why it differs from bulimia nervosa.

Night eating syndrome: It is characterized by the recurrence of excessive food intake after dinner or upon waking.

It is characterized by the recurrence of excessive food intake after dinner or upon waking. Binge eating disorder: this type of disorder involves recognizing the criteria, although less frequently or in shorter periods of time. For example, less than once a week.

Causes of OSFED

There are multiple causes of OSFEDs, from genetic to social and cultural. However, we must not lose sight of the fact that the pressure of the context, with messages referring to a hegemonic model of beauty and perfect body, it is harmful.

Distortion of body image can be influenced by culturally imposed standards of beauty.

Symptoms of OSFEDs and how they affect the person

Some of the most common symptoms of OSFEDs are the following:

Variations in weight: increase or decrease.

Preoccupation with maintaining diets and lose weight.

Negative self-perception of the body.

Excessive worry for exercising.

Anxiety and nervousness.

Menstruation disturbances, even with amenorrhea.

Lower sex drive or low libido.

These are some of the symptoms that, in many cases, coincide with eating disorders traditional. However, it is appropriate to remember that they differ in some criteria, especially in the frequency or intensity of the signs.

In general, what characterizes eating disorders are behavioral expressions, such as continuously looking in the mirror, practicing avoidance with food or rituals related to eating.

Any type of disorder interferes with the functioning and daily life of the people who suffer from them. Someone who has an OSFED can avoid meetings so as not to eat Or you can attend and then make yourself vomit. Of course, this leads to complications at the general health level.

Treatment of OSFED

Like other types of eating disorders, OSFEDs require the following controls:

A physical and medical exam, that determines the state of health and the degree of progress or severity of the disorder, in order to choose the best intervention. In some cases, hospitalization may be required.

Assessment and psychological care to collaborate in coping with the disease, to establish self-care guidelines and advice to improve nutrition. Sometimes, you should not only work on an individual level, but also at the family level.

How to help?

Here are some tips to help someone with any eating disorder:

A first way to support is encourage him to ask for help. Most of these disorders require a specific and specialized approach.

Avoid any type of comment referring to appearance and body, nor to weight gain or loss. They are usually harmful and reinforcing.

nor to weight gain or loss. They are usually harmful and reinforcing. It is very important to understand that it is not about the concern for food, but for the interpretation that is made of the body or appearance. So you should try to understand that, even if you invite that person to eat a salad (or any other healthy thing), for him it can imply a real illness.

Maintain a critical vision regarding unique bodies and the hegemonic model of beauty.

Show support and interest, but don’t judge. Reinforce those positive aspects that the other has.

Professional help is unavoidable to deal with OSFEDs, but the close group also has to take concrete actions.

The healthy sometimes hides an eating disorder

Currently there are numerous trends in food and related to respect and revaluation of the body. However, it is also not about following any diet that is offered.

It is important to differentiate in order to detect when we are talking about healthy eating practices and when we are in the presence of an eating disorder, such as OSFEDs. Many disorders hide under the guise of healthy diets or habits, putting up obstacles for timely and timely detection.

This is not to say that everyone who takes care of their body or who follows a diet has some disorder. This requires a deeper diagnosis.

But you have to pay attention, since some suggestions are followed without taking into account the uniqueness of each person. And in many cases there are avoidable risks.

