There is more than a month until Twelfth Night, but many of us are already thinking about the more original gifts for our favorite people. Partly due to the alarming problem with shipments, the shortage of products, but above all, to take advantage of the Black Friday discounts to buy much more for much less.

Specifically, today we record some ideas on Amazon to give home kitchens with a budget of less than 35 euros. Because you don’t have to spend a lot to surprise (and get it right):

A food smoker

If we have a real potential MasterChef at home, with something more level than Verónica Forqué, this smoker for meat, fish or even cocktails is sure to blow your mind. A way to surprise your guests at home by giving our dishes a special and very characteristic flavor for 33.89 euros (the price includes olive sawdust).

In addition, it is not mandatory but if we also use the hood with a valve to prepare the meat in front of the visitors and a selection of sawdust with different aromas to choose from depending on the dish, the success is assured.





Lacor 69221 Magic Food Smoker, Stainless Steel, Multicolor

A grill with hot stone

Another purchase thinking about the enjoyment of the visits (and that the cook boasts of culinary skills in a big way) is this grill with hot stone, capable of preparing our meats or vegetables at the same table.

Top It is made of natural marble so it retains heat, it is enough to heat it in the oven previously and place the fuel gel to heat stones on the burners. It comes in a gift box so we don’t have to worry about the presentation just 67.99 28.69 euros.





Grill Trough with Hot Stone in Gift Box, Marble, Measures 41.5 x 22 x 15 cm

Multi-function vegetable cutter

Much simpler but undoubtedly very practical, is this vegetable cutter that will avoid us being a kitchen boy (or at least it will facilitate the task of cutting) when our chef decides to put us to work.

It comes with three types of stainless steel blades to chop -from garlic or onion to chocolate for pastry chefs-, cut or even grind food manually thanks to the crank. We can find it today on Amazon for only 19.90 euros.





Multifunctional Vegetable and Fruit Cutting Machine, Rotating Drum Cheese Grater with 3 Stainless Steel Revolving Blades, Manual and Safe Milling, Slicer (Gray)

Sausage cutter

Another cutter, this time focused on preparing a quick peck, is this elegant design in wood to cut thin slices of sausage. Salchichón, pork loin or whatever comes to mind. With this easy-to-use table you can cut and present sausages like a true professional and with much less risk of accidents (or dramas with the knife) since it comes with a safety pin so that the stainless steel blade does not cut us.

This wooden frame guillotine is on sale at Amazon thanks to Black Friday discounts for 22.96 18.49 euros.





NERTHUS FIH 235 – Sausage Cutter with Stainless Steel Safety Shackle

A croquette

Other gift inexpensive, original and lazy proof, some tweezers to shape the croquettes (one of the most complicated things in this type of preparation and undoubtedly an act of love on the part of the cook).





Global Bosq Croquettes Gripper

With a simple mechanism, it is a scissors with interchangeable tips to shape it according to preference (round, elongated or even more elongated), this croquette shapes this delicacy in a few seconds. We found it on sale on Amazon for only 12.99 8.99 euros.

Featured Products

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multifunction kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 29.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

