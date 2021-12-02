Oppositional defiant disorder in adults: what it is and how to treat it

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Anger control and conflict management will be key in trying to moderate oppositional defiant disorder in adults. Let’s see how it manifests itself.

What is the limit between having a bad character and being selfish and inconsiderate of others? Although we do not know it, many times what appears disguised under the appearance of a difficult person It implies much more: it is an oppositional defiant disorder in adults.

This situation is usually underdiagnosed and it brings severe consequences at the individual level, but also social and relational. Let’s see a little what it is about.

What is oppositional defiant disorder?

Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is usually diagnosed in childhood and is characterized by defiant, oppositional, and hostile behavior. permanently sustained for at least 6 months. On average, it occurs around the age of 8 and not beyond adolescence.

Some of the frequent behaviors of these patients in childhood are the following:

Discuss and challenge adults. He refuses to comply with your demands.

Disobedience to the rules.

He is vindictive.

Frequently annoys other people.

Behaves inconsiderate and selfish with others.

Blame others for their actions.

These diagnostic criteria are used to identify TOD and can be maintained in adulthood, although under another clinical name.

It is important to bear in mind that when there is no correct approach, the disorder progresses into adult life. The prognosis also depends on variables such as the age of onset, the severity with which the condition occurs, the characteristics of the family and its conditions.

It will also be important to identify if there are comorbidities. For example, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Up to 75% of children who are not treated correctly for their ODD progress to the adult form of the clinical picture.

How is oppositional defiant disorder expressed in adults?

In adult life, TOD is not usually identified as such. It is recognized as an Antisocial personality disorder and is also characterized by ignorance, ignorance and lack of respect for the rights and feelings of others.

The disadvantage that conduct disorders present in adulthood is that they are not only externalizing symptoms, that is, towards others; but also internalizing, with a significant deterioration in mental health. In addition, they have consequences in relationships and in the workplace. In many cases, the risk of problem substance use increases.

Some additional features are as follows:

They tend to have a low tolerance for frustration.

They are prone to get involved in any conflict, even when they are not directly affected.

They are suspicious and hypervigilant.

They have no respect for the rules.

They don’t feel empathy for people.

At the cognitive level they are usually rigid and inflexible.

They are not afraid of the consequences of their actions.

They argue easily.

They are hostile and aggressive.

Causes of oppositional defiant disorder in adults

Regarding the causes, we have approaches that highlight the genetic component. However, it is also important to include dysfunctional experiences during parenting, with environments of neglect, lack of boundaries, parental irresponsibility, and violence.

Another cause is related to a misdiagnosis in childhood, which prevents an adequate approach to the case and prolongs the situation.

How is oppositional defiant disorder in adults diagnosed?

As mentioned before, it is recognized as an antisocial personality disorder (APD), characterized by contempt and pathological indifference towards other people. They do not feel guilt and are not moved by the suffering or discomfort of others. They also tend to ignore any kind of rules; they are angry and irritable.

However, a differential diagnosis is required, since if it occurs together with problematic substance use, a diagnosis of APD does not correspond. Nor if it appears together with a psychotic episode. In turn, it must be distinguished from narcissistic personality disorder.

Tips to control it and professional treatment

Horse et al. (2009) point out that people with antisocial personality disorder rarely come to the office convinced that they are the problem or that they have a problem. Frequently, hold the world or their environment responsible for being who they are.

Different techniques are used for its approach; many of them from cognitive-behavioral therapy. In general, techniques are used that allow the control of emotions, Of anger and impulses. In this sense, it will be important to also train tolerance for frustration and conflict resolution.

The therapy will seek to promote anger control and increase resources to react less aggressively.

Deterioration in the social environment is a risk

One of the serious problems with the progression to antisocial personality disorder is that these people often have an impoverished environment, due to deterioration in their relationships. They have difficulties with their co-workers, with their friends they feel in trouble every time they go out for a walk, their partner is overwhelmed because everything is cause for discussion.

In this way, little by little they begin to be left alone, which fuels a loop of anger and resentment. In this sense, when proposing an intervention individually, it will also be necessary to investigate what support and containment resources the patient has.

Finally, for people close to someone who has these characteristics, it can be very hostile and distressing to preserve the bond. But at the same time, it is also difficult to walk away. In these cases, it may be better to ask for help.

