On Wednesday, Opera, an internet browser with Web 3.0 application support and a built-in cryptocurrency wallet, announced an upcoming integration with Polygon (MATIC). The integration, scheduled for the first quarter of 2022, will open up the Polygon ecosystem to more than 380 million Opera users. Polygon is a second-layer Ethereum (ETH) scaling solution, designed to lower gas fees and speed up transaction times.

Through the integration, Opera users will be able to access Polygon’s decentralized applications, or dApps, such as Sushiswap, Curve, and Aave, as well as blockchain games and non-fungible token platforms such as Decentraland, Opensea, and Sandbox.

Jorgen Arnese, Executive Vice President of Opera Mobile, said that The new integration will help “eliminate the biggest challenge facing crypto enthusiasts”ie high gas rates and slow transactions.

Arjun Kalsy, Polygon VP Growth, added: “With this integration, Opera’s hundreds of millions of monthly active users will be able to experience Polygon’s thriving dApps ecosystem and best-in-class Web 3.0 technology.”

Ethereum scaling solutions, such as Polygon, have become vital in recent years, as the network can only handle about 15 transactions per second. At peak times online, such as when celebrities are trying to launch more than 10,000 NFTs at once, gasoline prices can skyrocket to absurd amounts. Fees are even higher in decentralized finance protocols, such as peer-to-peer lending, where multiple smart contract confirmations are required to originate the loan.

