The NFT market OpenSea has frozen 16 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from Bored Ape and Mutant Ape after they were reportedly stolen yesterday from a New York art gallery trader..

Total, One Clonex, seven Mutant Ape Yacht Club and eight Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT currently valued at about 615 ETH ($ 2.28 million) were stolen and are now not tradable on OpenSea.

The toddkramer.eth account, which links to New York’s Ross + Kramer art gallery, launched a series of tweets. detailing the 16 NFTs that were stolen from your online wallet and pleading help OpenSea and the NFT community. Although the NFT community was unsympathetic to the merchant’s situation, OpenSea froze trade in stolen items.

@gidwellsoon @Tob_Opensea @ j1mmy I have been hacked. Please help Ape 2771

Ape 6416

Ape 1623

Ape 1708

Ape 8214

Ape 7528

Ape 9988

Ape 9410 Mutants 25057

Mutant 11177

Mutant 28752

Mutant 24718

Mutant 2436

Mutant 9278

Mutant 2434 Clonex 6801 – toddkramer.eth (@ toddkramer1) December 30, 2021

The freezing of the purchase and sale of NFTs has already made some traders denounce the lack of decentralization, one of the most appreciated aspects of the cryptocurrency industry. A Twitter commenter, kw.sol, He said: “Who was able to freeze the NFTs? It feels pretty anti-crypto asking third parties to do this and ideally they shouldn’t be able to”.

The famous software engineer Grady Booch referred to the lack of decentralization in this case when commented:

“What a fool I am. And I thought that the code is the law and that one of the very ideas of cryptocurrencies was the elimination of any possibility of centralized intervention.

An online wallet is a type of cryptocurrency software wallet that connects to the Internet – more commonly MetaMask – as long as the device on which it is installed is connected.

Kramer tweeted that he lost his collection to a phishing scam that gained access to his online wallet after clicking a malicious link. Deleted the tweet following harsh criticism in the comments. On December 31, Kramer tweeted For the last time I was shocked by the reaction:

Twitter is ruuuuuuthlesssss – toddkramer.eth (@ toddkramer1) December 30, 2021

Although Kramer has few resources to recover stolen NFTs, his experience highlights the importance of strong operational security (opsec) as a cryptocurrency trader or NFT collector.. He said he has learned a lesson about opsec in handling valuable cryptocurrencies when tweeted Yesterday:

“I learned the lesson. I will use a hard purse … “

A hard wallet, also known as an offline wallet, is a cryptocurrency wallet that does not connect to the internet until it is manually plugged into a computer and then each transaction must be approved using physical buttons. Hard wallets are superior to hot wallets for securing crypto assets.

Kramer’s Calvary is not a unique experience for NFT traders, especially those who are familiar with the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection.

On December 26, the NFT collector bergpay.eth He said who suffered a fate similar to Kramer’s when 5 Jungle Freaks and 2 NFT Sandboxes were stolen from his Ethereum wallet and your ENS domain was transferred to a new address.

The 30th of November, the Twitter account friesframe summarized the frustration that you can invade an NFT owner if you discover that your favorite items have been stolen from your online wallet.

OpenSea has yet to freeze bergpay’s or friesframe’s NFTs.

