Opel news for 2022: A year marked by electrification and an anniversary

Opel faces 2022 with a busy launch schedule. The iconic German brand is determined to increase its commitment to sustainable mobility by launching new electrified vehicles on the market. We list the most relevant new models that the lightning brand will launch in a year in which it will also celebrate an important anniversary.

The brand Opel has established an ambitious roadmap for 2022. The iconic lightning firm is determined to accelerate its electrification process throughout this new year. A year that will be full of launches and in which the arrival of new models at dealerships will materialize. Sustainable mobility will be key in the product offensive that has been launched.

2022 will also be marked for Opel by the 160th anniversary celebration of the company. It is one of the car brands that is part of the select club of centenary firms. Throughout this century and a half of history, Opel has developed such relevant and successful models as the Corsa and Astra. Now, under the protection of Stellantis, the German manufacturer is entering the world of fully electric mobility at a fast pace.

The new generation of the Opel Astra will arrive at dealerships in 2022

Opel Astra 2022, the arrival of the new generation of the popular compact

It is true that the commercial journey of the sixth generation Opel Astra is underway in Spain. The brand already accepts orders and we know all the details of its range. However, it will not be until spring 2022 when the first units are available in dealerships. The plug-in hybrid versions (PHEV) will come from the hand of the models with a gasoline and diesel combustion engine.

The Astra is a totally new car on a technical level. And, unlike the outgoing generation, the new model is supported and developed with Stellantis technology. In this aspect we can say that it is closely related to the new Peugeot 308 that will also soon arrive at our dealerships. New exterior design, technological equipment and a chassis with a new set-up.

The new generation of the Astra will be decisive in Opel’s electric offensive. And the range will be completed in 2023 with the arrival of the new Opel Astra-e with 100% electric mechanics.

The new Opel Astra Sports Tourer will arrive in dealerships in 2022

Opel Astra Sports Tourer 2022, maximum practicality for the whole family

Recently introduced, the new Opel Astra Sports Tourer It will also land in dealerships in 2022. The new generation of the family body variant will continue to fight in a segment where competition is voracious. In the new Astra range, it will position itself as the most practical alternative aimed especially at family audiences.

Opel has highlighted that the new Astra Sports Tourer will be available from next summer with conventional powertrains (gasoline and diesel) or with plug-in hybrid technology. On a technical, mechanical or equipment level, there will be no surprises compared to the Astra with a five-door hatchback body. Both models have shared development process.

At this time the prices and other details regarding the offer of the new Astra Sports Tourer are unknown. However, the order book is expected to be open in the short term.

Video test with the new Opel Grandland 2022, the long-awaited renewal of the German compact SUV

Opel Grandland 2022, the renewal of a popular SUV

The new Opel Grandland is already on sale in Spain. However, it will not be until next January when series production of this renewed compact SUV begins. A model that plays a leading role in the Opel range and has garnered a huge number of registrations. The recent overhaul that it has received will allow the current generation, the first, to face the rest of the commercial life that lies ahead.

As with the outgoing model, the new Grandland is offered with gasoline, diesel and plug-in hybrid versions. The first deliveries to customers will take place in the first quarter of 2022. It is manufactured in the facilities that Stellantis has in Eisenach (Germany). It deals directly with such relevant models as the Volkswagen Tiguan or the Ford Kuga.

Beyond the changes that have occurred in the exterior design, it has released important innovations in technological equipment. In addition, the versions with 4×4 traction remain in the portfolio.

Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen, an electric van with a hydrogen fuel cell

The new electrified vans from Opel

The division of Opel commercial vehicles It has also launched its particular transition process towards electric mobility. 2022 will be marked by the arrival of new and interesting models that are called to be the perfect ally for professionals who have to face the big city on a daily basis. The new Opel Movano-e, a 100% electric van, will mark its arrival on the market.

The new Opel Vivaro-e Hydrogen, whose production has already started, will also start operating in selected markets this new year. Developed on the Opel Vivaro-e, this is a hydrogen fuel cell electric van.