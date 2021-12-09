The latest rumors suggest that OnePlus would follow in the footsteps of realme and enter the tablet sector with a tablet that could arrive in 2022, although it would be restricted to a single market.

Android tablets seem to be experiencing a renaissance. And, is that, until recently only some companies were betting on this device format. Samsung and Huawei were the main companies when it came to establishing a presence in this sector. No, we are not forgetting Lenovo.

But and, the most curious of all, is that there are so many manufacturers of Android devices. We can only do a count of three companies on Android that ventured into launching tablets and maintain this decision until the year 2021. Yes, competing with the Apple iPad is really difficult.

It is possible that the need to have to achieve glory in this sector is what leads Android tablet manufacturers to take no more risks. Of course, it seems that all this is changing with the arrival of new players to the game. In recent months we have known the entry of realme in the tablet sector.

The Asian firm has not been the only one to venture into this sector, Xiaomi has also made a return in style with its Xiaomi Pad 5. Now what has been leaked is that OnePlus would also decide to seek its niche within this sector and I would do with a tablet that could arrive very soon.

The latest rumors speak that the OnePlus tablet would carry the latest version of Android inside and that it could arrive in mid-2022. This decision seems to be motivated by the intrusion of realme in the tablet sector, being a completely alien company to the manufacture of these devices.

Of course, the bad news about the supposed OnePlus tablet is that, in principle, it would only be available in the Indian market. Rumors suggest that it would only reach that market at first, we will have to be attentive to know the details as they are filtered.