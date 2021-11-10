After much waiting, Netflix finally gave news about the live action of the anime One Piece. We tell you what was revealed in this note!

It seems that Netflix decided to reveal a lot of information about his projects related to the anime, and the live action from One piece he was not far behind. Since in September of this year it was finally confirmed that the anime was going to have its adaptation to live action, the fans of it are eager to know who will play the beloved pirates and how much it will adapt.

Although not much is known about the latter, Netflix decided to upload a video featuring the actors who played our leads. The surprise that many were taken when they saw the video is that they are not well-known actors, but rather they are new faces in the world of Hollywood. This is a risky decision on the part of Netflix, but if you want the series to cover the whole anime (which is still in the air, as well as volumes of the manga are still coming out) could be considered the right decision.

And in the video you can see that the personalities of the actors coincide a bit with those of the characters in the anime. But what surely you are interested in knowing is who our Straw Hat Pirates are. Luffy will be interpreted by Iñaki Godoy, Zoro by Mackenyu (Pacific Rim), Nami by Emily Rudd (The Romanoff), Usopp by Jacob Romero Gibson and it was finally revealed that Sanji will be interpreted by Taz skylar.

What caught the attention of the video was the T-shirts that the actors were wearing, who confirmed that the drawing was made especially for the occasion by Eiichiro Oda. But… What did the creator of One piece about the cast announcement?

Eiichiro Oda He spoke about the cast as soon as it was announced, and what he said is quite interesting and promising. “We have been working with Netflix and with Tomorrow Studios in the gigantic project that is this adaptation live action from One piece. How many years has it been since it was announced? Yes, I know, but I assure you that we have been progressing little by little during all this time. It is not something easy when you work with people from different cultures, but I think that it is precisely this process that can end up giving you something special ”.

The creator also commented that they made this announcement before it was leaked elsewhere, which felt quite possible. And finally he explained why they chose these actors “We decided on this cast after talking to people all over the world; These will be ours Straw Hat Pirates! It will take a little more time to complete this project, but we will continue to do our best to bring you something that everyone can enjoy. Wait for more information in the future! ”.

The live action from One piece It does not have a release date yet, but that part of its cast has already been announced is a great advance. Many are afraid that it could happen with the series, since Netflix made one of the worst adaptations to live action of a anime. But it seems that it will finally change this fact with its next premiere, Cowboy bebop.

