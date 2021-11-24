One Piece broadcast on Crunchyroll its long-awaited episode 1,000, in which we saw some of the most powerful villains in action under the orders of Kaido. Although artists like Djovasavegod They found their tender side to them and even recreated them as Asterix and Obelix.

Djovasavegod posted on Reddit an illustration that recreates three of the heads of the Beast Pirates, King, Queen and Jack as characters in this classic European animation. King took the place of Asterix, Queen was dressed as Obelix and the fearsome Jack was Idéfix, the tender pet dog of our Gallic protagonist:

So it seems that after all these fearsome villains under Kaido’s command also have their gentle side.. But, as we saw in the new opening of One Piece with the epic entry of Roronoa Zoro and the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates, they have their hours counted ..

And, if you are wondering who these pair of characters are, here we tell you.

Who are Jack, King and Queen?

In One Piece, Jack of the Drought (旱 害 の ジ ャ ッ ク) is a giant fishman who acts as the head of the Beast Pirates. He is also the captain of the Mammoth and one of Kaidou’s confidants, known as the three Disasters, along with King and Queen. In addition, he is the governor of the Kuri region in Wano Country.

He is the main antagonist of the Zou arc, as well as one of the most prominent secondary antagonists of the Wano arc.

Despite being a powerful ally of Kaido and a great enemy of One Piece, his companions King and Queen easily defeat him. and they even name it Ballast jack. Meanwhile, he calls them “older brothers” and treats them with the utmost respect.

For its part, Plague Queen (疫 災 の ク イ ー ン) rules the Udon region in Wano Country from One Piece. Before joining Kaido, he was part of MADS, a research team, alongside Vegapunk and Vinsmoke Judge.

Unlike King and Jack from One Piece, he likes to treat everything like a party, he likes to dance and sing before a meeting right upon arrival. He is also a spokesperson for the fire festival, with his microphone he turns his audience on as if he were at a concert. In addition to his relatively carefree attitude, he claims that his physique is not as bad as it may seem, and that he stays that way so as not to be too distant.

Finally, In One Piece, King of The Conflagration (火災 の キ ン グ) is a member of the Lunaria tribe, a nearly extinct race of humanoids from the Red Line., with the ability to create fire.

King has no qualms about betraying even allies outside of his direct organization, especially if it is on Kaido’s orders. In fact, he has beheaded several of his allies or even children under his orders..

Despite being a close combat combatant, King does not seem to stick to traditional combat methods and prefers to use an unusual fighting style that differs from the rest., this is demonstrated in its confrontation against Roronoa Zoro.

In fact, in that same combat King began to carry out reckless attacks destroying the interior of Onigashima Castle, attacking allies and enemies alike, with the intention of killing Zoro.

Introducing these villains wasn’t the only exciting thing about One Piece Episode 1000. The final message reads: ‘The Straw Hats will tear mighty foes to shreds«, So each one of the pirates under Luffy’s orders came from far away for this combat. In just a few seconds, we relive the most emotional moments of each character; from the fall of the Usopp Pirates, the liberation of Nico Robin, the rescue of Nami or the first meeting between Luffy and Zoro.

Will we see the most powerful alliance in action against Kaido, The tyrant?

Where to see episode 1000 of One Piece in Spanish?

Finally, One Piece episode 1000 aired in Spain, Mexico and Latin America this weekend through Crunchyroll

In the closing frame, we see how Luffy seems to be about to unleash his great final power, surrounded and supported by members of his crew such as some Akazaya. So, we will probably soon see the fighting against the Queen, Jack and the entire crew of Kaido and company.