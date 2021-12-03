A human and close worker movie that gives off good vibes! ‘Six running days‘is, in its own way, a miracle. Far from the usual fatalistic tone of this type of story, Neus Ballús’s documentary benefits from the extraordinary naturalness and talent of its protagonists. It was time to have a new wave in currelas cinema where respect and naturalness provoke more laughter than tragedy.

A week on the motor of a washing machine

How fun and close these six ordinary days feel. A work week where anything can happen, from a documentary prism and with non-professional actors who they deserve the contract of their life. Although sometimes some festivals are a bit too modern, it must be recognized that awarding the two protagonists of this film at a festival like Locarno deserves applause. We will talk about Abel Ferrara.

Valero Escolar, Mohamed Mellali and Pep Sarrà lead this unusual (and award-winning) cast, giving life to a trio of plumbing workers in the week of testing a new worker. Although it’s actually more of a buddy-movie but instead of pissed off cops what you got are plumbers and electricians.

Immigration, prejudice and acceptance (especially family) are some of the bases on which a film is maintained that flows between the fun and clever replicas of some protagonists who feel as lucky as the most. In fact, they are privileged to be able to see other people’s lives. From inside. It is a privilege for them to have the opportunity to share something with someone. From sharing a diet to a photo session or suffering from naughty babies.





Mohamed, a Moroccan immigrant who goes to Catalan classes, is the starting point of the story. His language difficulties affect his work and his relationship with his colleagues, mainly with the hilarious Valero Escolar. It will be the latter who carries the comic weight of the proposal, but also with the human. A good guy in a wolf costume.

‘Six running days’ is a special movie. You will not stop smiling while surely you also do not stop recognizing some characters that will surely sound familiar to you: they are people. Ballús and Margarita Melgar want us to share the journey and learn a little more about everyone. They would also be delighted to get to know us a little better. To enter our house. It would be a privilege.