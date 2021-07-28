One Dimension Apart exceeds one million copies sold

Not only has Sony announced that PS5 surpasses 10 million consoles sold worldwide, making it the fastest-selling console in Sony Interactive Entertainment’s history. The company has also detailed the sales of some of its latest releases, including, Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, which premiered on June 11 and as of July 16 has sold more than 1.1 million units only on PS5.

The success of the return of Ratchet & Clank is not the only one of Insomniac Games, because Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has surpassed 6.5 million copies sold since it was released on November 12 for PS4 and PS5. In this way, the adventure starring the second spider-man in this universe becomes a success like its predecessor.

The good news has continued with MLB The Show 21, developed by San Diego Studio, as it has become the fastest-selling game in the franchise in its history with more than 2 million copies sold on PlayStation and Xbox. It should be remembered that the PlayStation Studios title also came to Xbox, being even included in Xbox Game Pass, which has allowed it to reach up to 4 million players in total since it was launched on April 16.

Finally, the new IP of Housemarque, Returnal, has sold more than 560,000 copies since last April 16. The good performance of the title is a reality to the point that the developer has been acquired to be part of PlayStation Studios with the aim of «experiment with new methods of narrative delivery and push the boundaries of this modern art form (…) through exciting titles for the next quarter century and beyond«.