Omnichannel and sustainability, the axes of advertising agencies

With the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the great changes that were observed, without a doubt, were the changes in people’s consumption habits and how they interact with brands, which forced the industry to adopt values ​​and trends that were already seen before confinement, but that accelerated with the pandemic. In that sense, omnichannel and sustainability were positioned as axes in the agencies.

In a reality that imposed on us new ways of communicating and made us understand that human relationships are very important and confinement cannot stop them, betting on the omnichannel model “is the correct approach for brands both in their external audiences and in their internal audiences, ”says Lucio Fonzo D’Arcangelo, Managing Director and Founding Partner of Flow –integral marketing and communications agency based in Mexico City–, in an exclusive interview with Merca 2.0.

On the sustainability side, incorporating it into companies and brands is a “now or never”, because the consumer demands it and because the planet requires it, in addition to having a positive impact on the perception of audiences and brings benefit in the valuation of brands.

The importance of omnichannel

The 21st century consumer wants the freedom to be able to search, buy and pay for their products and services through multiple channels. The concept of omnichannel refers to the ability of brands to satisfy those needs through technology, prioritizing that the customer has a unique experience regardless of whether the point of contact is physical or digital. Faced with the new trend that was reinforced by the Covid-19 pandemic, agencies and brands face great challenges.

Following information from Human Connections Media, omnichannel today is a most to survive in today’s economy. For this reason, companies need to be flexible to revolutionize themselves, since 87 percent of customers believe that companies should offer an integrated service model with all the channels at their fingertips.

And it is a fact, with the increase in contact points, the current possibilities of sales and customer loyalty increase, that is, it represents a win-win. However, according to Human Connections Medito, The main barrier that companies find is the introduction of the omnichannel culture and not the technological integration of the processes.

When implementing an omnichannel strategy, companies must consider that it fits with the business strategy, always putting the customer at the center to continue competing efficiently in the market.

According to Macy’s, omnichannel customers are the most valuable, therefore, it is necessary understand all the costumer journey, that is, to know where the customer is and what he needs.

The implementation of secure payment channels and with several different currencies –online, in store and mobile – helps meet customer demand, as 83 percent of consumers want more electronic payment options. To establish a robust omnichannel strategy it is necessary to understand that, each person checks their smartphone 150 times per day And this is the first objective that brands should focus on.

Finally, do not forget that as a brand you must have agile strategies in response to market trendsWith the constant evolution of the consumer, flexible communication is required through different channels. In that sense, the Costumer Experience (CX) becomes more relevant than the price and the product, since companies with a good omnichannel strategy retain 89 percent of customers.

Sustainability, a most

A study of global consumer trends by International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) says that consumers give priority to those brands that are sustainable, transparent and aligned with their values ​​and affirm that they are willing to pay more or change their buying habits, for those brands that fit your priorities.

The environmental and social responsibility of companies is a most to meet the expectations of the consumer, who is more aware of their environment and responsible for their social reality.

According to Felix Ramírez Montiel, Partner and General Director of Flow, one of the approaches where the agency has seen a great opportunity was the sustainability part:

“Not only because of the fact that the same consumer demands that companies have these shares, but also investors. Investors in large companies demand and demand strategic actions from these companies. So, there we have found a very relevant opportunity ”, he comments in an exclusive interview with Merca 2.0.

The advantages of incorporating this line of action lie in the improvement of the reputation of the brand image, and on the other hand, when the value is integrated into the company, the collaborators will know it and will go in the same direction as the objectives of the company. company, coherence will give a differentiating value to the brand and / or company.

