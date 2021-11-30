Just days after being discovered in South Africa, the new omicron strain The possibly more infectious coronavirus has appeared in other European nations. Which has caused governments around the world to rush to stop the spread.

Following the discovery of two cases, the UK tightened its requirements on the use of masks and testing of foreign visitors on Saturday.

The variation was also detected in travelers in Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong

New cases were reported in Germany and Italy on Saturday, and the variation was also detected in travelers in Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong. In fact, it has already reached America, with first cases in Canada.

In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious disease specialist. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if the omicron version was present as well.

“We haven’t detected it yet, but when you have a virus that shows this degree of transmissibility and you already have travel-related cases that have been noticed in Israel and Belgium, and other places. When you have a virus like this, almost invariably, ultimately, it’s going to essentially go everywhere… ”Fauci said.

The new strain of coronavirus could be as severe as the Ebola virus and as contagious as the Delta coronavirus variant,

The president of the Council of the World Medical Association, Frank Ulrich Montgomery, expressed his alarm earlier. On the day that the new coronavirus strain could be as severe as the Ebola virus and as contagious as the Delta coronavirus variant, according to Sputnik.

The new South African strain has been designated as a source of concern by WHO because it has a high number of mutations (32). Which makes it potentially more transmissible and deadly.

The WHO has given him the name Omicron, which is the fifteenth letter of the Greek alphabet.

Following news of the new variety, the US, the EU, Canada, Israel, Australia and other countries have imposed travel restrictions on many countries in southern Africa due to health concerns.

In a special conference, EU officials resolved to encourage all 27 EU countries to limit travel from southern Africa.

A large number of members had previously

Due to the new variation, the World Trade Organization canceled a ministerial session, the largest in four years, late on Friday.

Vaccine manufacturers have expressed optimism that they will be able to modify existing vaccines to target the Omicron strain.

BioNTech of Germany and Pfizer of the United States said they expect results “within two weeks at the most” to see if their vaccine can be modified.

Moderna stated that it will create a booster for the new version.

Related Notes:

Mexico updates surveillance protocols to search for Omicron variant cases

What we know about the new variant that has set off the alarms

The NU variant could very soon be classified as “concern”