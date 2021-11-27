As we already informed you, there is a complicated situation due to the appearance of the new variant B.1.1.529. Very little is still known but what has been observed is that it can be up to 500 percent more infectious than the original strain. For this reason, the World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting. One of the first conclusions that were made known is that from now on this mutation has been designated as Omicrom.

In that sense, to avoid problems with nationalities and technicalities, it was decided that the most dangerous variants in the world should be named after letters of the Greek alphabet.

All that is known so far

However, what is known about the now known Omicrom variant is that the first reported case occurred in South Africa on November 24, 2021. The epidemiological situation in that nation has been characterized by three distinct peaks in reported cases, the last of which was predominantly the Delta variant.

In recent weeks, infections have increased considerably, coinciding with the detection of this mutation. The first known confirmed infection was from a sample collected on November 9, 2021.

While to date cases have already been confirmed in other nations such as Botswana, Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium. Due to the rapidity of its expansion, some nations have already begun with flight restrictions.

The Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution met today to review what is known about the # COVID19 variant B.1.1.529.

They advised WHO that it should be designated a Variant of Concern.

WHO has named it Omicron, in line with naming protocols https://t.co/bSbVas9yds pic.twitter.com/Gev1zIt1Ek – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 26, 2021

In turn, the Omicrom variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning. Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, compared to other mutations. The number of cases appears to be increasing in almost every province in South Africa.

Current SARS-CoV-2 virus PCR diagnostics continue to detect this variant. Several laboratories have indicated that for a widely used test, one of the three target genes is not detected (called S gene dropout or S gene target failure) and therefore this test can be used as a marker for this variant. , awaiting confirmation of sequencing.

With this approach, this variant has been detected at a faster rate than previous infection surges, suggesting that this variant may have a growth advantage.

On behalf of WHO, its member countries have been asked to do the following: