Official Polkadot and Kusama in Spanish event held in Lima

Peru hosted the first official Polkadot and Kusama event in Spanish, which featured a discussion where they revealed the benefits of both blockchain platforms, according to a press release sent to Cointelegraph Español.

The event, held in Lima, featured a full program of talks where the most important aspects of Polkadot and Kusuma were shared., and on the relevant projects that users have had on the network.

The event was an opportunity to have a better knowledge of both networks and to discover the latest developments in the ecosystem.

Those interested in learning more about the decentralized web and who could not attend the event, had the opportunity to follow the event via streaming.

The event featured an agenda of speakers and presentations that began at 10:00 AM, ending at 5:30 PM with a presentation on the Polkadot and Kusuma ecosystem in Latin America.

