Xiaomi launched shortly after its Redmi Note family smartphones a new phone that really does not bring great news to the range. We are talking about a Redmi Note 11T 5G that replicates what has already been seen in other phones of the manufacturer, such as a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip, a 50MP primary camera and large capacity battery.

It is a smartphone that adopts the body of the Redmi 10 to add the specifications of the latest Poco phone, so many of the information that you will see in this technical sheet will surely sound like something to you.

The best of mobile

The phone is available in color combinations Stardust White, Aquamarine Blue and Matte Black but it cannot be bought in Spain, as it has been presented in India. Its main attraction is its price and its 5G connectivity, but it has many things that stand out.

High refresh rate

Xiaomi’s second brand mobile phone comes with a 6.6 inch FHD LCD screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. They are very standard specifications but what stands out about this panel is that it also supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 90Hz.

Thus, depending on the content that we are seeing on the screen, the frequency is adapted so as not to waste an extra battery. It can be lower when viewing still images and higher when watching videos or playing video games.

Better fast charging

Inside the smartphone there is a battery divided into two that together add up to a total of 5,000 mAh with support for fast charging of 33 W. This implies that the overheating will be less, the useful life will be greater and that the device will it will fully charge in just two hours.

Memory options

The phone is powered by a chipset MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G 6nm which is paired by 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

We are always happy that a mobile can be purchased in more than one version depending on our needs but it is also good to know that this is one of the Xiaomi smartphones that has the function RAM Booster. This will provide users with up to 3GB of extra RAM by ‘borrowing’ it from storage. There’s even support for up to 1TB of external memory.

Interesting extras

Of course, we cannot ignore that we are dealing with a mobile phone that, despite its low price, has compatibility with dual 5G mode to navigate at maximum speed.

There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that users can also use to configure custom shortcuts via double taps. Also noteworthy is being able to enjoy a more immersive sound thanks to its stereo speakers, the support Bluetooth 5.1 and its IR sensor to, among other things, control the different devices in the home with the phone.

The worst of the smartphone

If this smartphone had reached the market without being based on any other, surely we would have liked it much more. Unfortunately, it has the same “buts” as the phones on which it is based.

Does not bring news

As we will see a little later, there is nothing that makes this smartphone stand out, not from the competition, but from what the firm offers within its catalog. This phone is a mix between several devices of the brand that inherits both the good and the bad of them all.

2 sensor camera

How do I have two sensors? But yes in the back I see up to 5 circles for lenses …

Look at the next photo carefully. So you will see that 3 of these spaces dedicated to the camera sensors are occupied by the flash, “AI” text and a red dot. The reality is that the brand has used the mold of other phones with more cameras instead of giving the smartphone its own personality with its own camera format and it is something that we do not quite like.

Of course, the camera app has the creative features that can be required of a mobile phone in 2021 such as night mode, kaleidoscope, slow motion and video time-lapse. Its main lens reaches 50 MP and behaves well in the vast majority of situations but there is not much more contribution than a fairly simple 8 MP wide angle.

There is also a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calls located in a perforated cutout aligned with the center of the screen and Redmi has promised that it will launch a number of camera user interface functions and filters to personalize the photography experience.

MediaTek instead of Snapdragon

This year due to the shortage of processors the firm has been forced to use chips of MediaTek instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon we saw last year. The performance difference is not overwhelming, there it is.

Does it contribute something new?

Honestly no. It can contribute something in countries where other Xiaomi phones are not marketed, but in Spain we have the aforementioned Poco M4 Pro, with identical features wrapped in a different design, and the Redmi 10, which has the same design but somewhat more restrained features.

Even the Redmi Note 11T is very, very similar to the Redmi Note 11 launched in India so there is nothing that leads us to think that buying this phone is a benefit compared to what the firm already offers in some regions.

Worth?

The Redmi Note 11T 5G is priced at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB / 64GB variant and Rs 17,999 for the 6GB / 128GB variant, which leaves us with some figures to change that they are around 200 euros, a price similar to that of the Poco M4 Pro in Spain which, as we have already said, is practically identical, so it is not necessary to buy this phone through import terminal distributors.

There is also a high-end variant of 8 GB with 128 GB that is priced at 19,999 somewhat higher. Any of these versions hits stores in light blue, dark and gray.