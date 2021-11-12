Welcome! The X-Men have officially arrived at Marvel Studios and their letter of introduction will be a new season of the animated series released in the 90s

The mutants arrive at Marvel Studios and return to the small screen, and what better way to return to action than with the sixth season of the animated series of the X-Men, which Marvel Studios will produce for digital platforms

Through its official twitter account, Marvel studios officially announced the launch of the animated series X-Men 97, which will be the sixth season of the show premiered in the 90s.