The extensive selection of terminals that will enjoy the new version of Android 12 on Motorola It has been done in the same way as other manufacturers, valuing both the age of the phone and the support they deserve, as well as their qualities and what they are capable of supporting. Among them we find the folding Motorola razr, in addition to the latest Motorola edge 20 series or an infinity of Moto g models.

Along with this update we will see again the customization layer called My UX that adds slight changes to the system with the intention of giving more options to the user. However, the biggest differences will be found in the customization of Android 12, also giving step to the color themes applicable to the quick controls, widgets and menus in Motorola mobiles.

Among them there are also models that are not officially present in Spain, but are in the United States or Latin America. Some repeat models also appear last, as they came through a business edition and support changes in the software.

motorola edge 20 pro

motorola edge 20

motorola edge 20 lite

motorola edge 20 fusion

motorola edge (2021)

motorola edge 5G UW

motorola edge plus

motorola one 5G ace

motorola one 5G UW ace

moto g200 5G

moto g71 5G

moto g51 5G

moto g41

moto g31

moto g100

moto g60s

moto g60

moto g50 / moto g50 5G

moto g40 fusion

moto g30

moto g power (2022)

moto g pure

moto g stylus 5G

moto g pro

The deployment of the update that combines Android 12 and My UX will begin in February, although we do not know which will be the first phones to receive it, the chronological order or the end of the updates. We will stay tuned to let you know the dates once they are discovered.

What will change on my Motorola?

In case it is one of those that appear on the list, you can be more than satisfied because Motorola is one of the few manufacturers that continues to opt almost entirely for a clean and pure software. Among the novelties, as I have already mentioned, we will have the design options to our whim, but also the alert icon on the use of mobile systems to know at all times if an app is using the microphone, the camera or files from our memory .

Security will also be improved with a privacy panel in which we will have all the possible options at the swipe of the finger. And of course Motorola extra options using your cape like game enhancements. What is added to other changes by the brand through various trust certificates wants us to feel calm at all times with our data. Finally, there is no shortage of accessibility improvements to improve readability or viewing.