Just two weeks ago we saw the first images of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts through a teaser that anticipated the most anticipated return of the protagonists of the emblematic magic saga. Now, the streaming platform HBO Max has published the official trailer of the event that will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the release of the movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in theaters. In the special, highlights the reunion of the actors who played the original trio of protagonists (Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson), who will return to visit the mythical movie sets with other members of the cast of the eight films.

Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts is the name in Spanish of the special that It will premiere at midnight between New Years Eve and New Years. featuring the film’s leading trio along with Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.

The retrospective special will not only tell the enchanting story of how the first film was made. The special will feature new in-depth interviews and conversations with the cast, We have already seen Helena Bonham Carter narrate how she remembers when she had to play Bellatrix being imitated by Hermione through a polyjuice potion for example, while Emma Watson mentions how in any difficult moment Harry Potter can contribute to improve it. Of course, returning to Hogwarts will be a trip full of nostalgia and it only takes a week and a half to do so.

Curiously, a week ago we could see the first trailer in Spanish for Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets.

