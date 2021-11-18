Vodafone Care is one of the most comprehensive mobile insurance today:

In this way you can have the peace of mind that in case your Smartphone is stolen or your screen is accidentally broken, Vodafone Care will replace or repair you with one of similar characteristics, color and capacity.

The offer consists of 2 months FREE mobile insurance in the form of Total Protection , which covers the user and owner of the mobile against possible theft and pickpocketing, breakages and falls and also possible damages caused by liquids. HURRY UP! This promotion is available for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G or a Xiaomi 11T 5G until 12/05/2021.

FAST: because you can have your mobile repaired in 5 business days.

ONLINE: activate and manage claims without calls or waiting.

WITHOUT MOVING: because they will collect and deliver your repaired mobile without having to move.

ORIGINAL PARTS: We work original parts and guarantee of 3 months

Do you have a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G or a Xiaomi 11T 5G?

If you have one of these models and you are a Vodafone customer, you are in luck since you can activate your 2 months of Vodafone Care for FREE. Once the promotion ends, from the third month you will start paying the monthly fee of € 14 for Xiaomi 11T 5G and € 16 for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G. The policy is annual.

The offer is available until December 5, 2021

How to activate the promotion?

To activate the promotion is as easy as doing it through the My Vodafone app, on the website www.care.vodafone.es or in your store of the most usual company. Remember that the offers are only available to current customers and new customers who buy one of these Smartphone in the mentioned period.

And also … enjoy your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 and forget about expensive repairs

If you are thinking of buying an iPhone from family 12 or family 13 (or you have done it recently) you are in luck since Vodafone also gives away 2 FREE months of Vodafone Care Smartphone insurance in Total Protection mode.

Did you know how expensive an iPhone 13 screen repair is? Well, with this insurance you can be calm of any unforeseen event

The conditions will be the same: from the third month you will have to pay a monthly premium of between € 14 and € 20 for all iPhone models depending on the model and memory capacity. The policy is annual.

For these terminals, the offer is available until January 31, 2022

Don’t wait any longer and activate your promotion now: www.care.vodafone.es