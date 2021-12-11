There is no doubt that users are seeing the benefits of a more compact keyboard, smaller and with just enough to be able to work or play. Formerly it was very difficult to find this type of peripheral where many cost a good amount for the few units that were manufactured and also, not all had a decent performance. Luckily that is not the case today and thanks to keyboards like this we can enjoy a very high performance for a very reasonable price.

Ozone Tactical Mini

What we will find here is a mini mechanical keyboard in a format known as 65%, which is fully compatible with the main operating systems for both PCs and smartphones. It is so compact that many will be impressed by the size once they have it in their hands and may feel strange at first, but if the numpad is not something you use this model will change your mind about something so small.

It is light, thin and elegant, but not for that reason it is lacking in functionality or features, quite the contrary, since Ozone has included mechanical switches OUTEMU RED which will also be accompanied by anti ghosting technology on up to 6 keys.