If you buy Nioh Collection now, you save almost 40 euros.

Playing video games doesn’t have to be an expensive hobby. There are many offers available to enjoy incredible adventures that take us to other worlds and historical times. That’s why you can’t get lost must-have titles like Nioh which is now at an incredible price on Amazon. You can get the version Nioh Collection for PS5 at half price41.52 euros) Y you save almost 40 euros. Here we tell you everything you need to know about this promotion to add Nioh to your games library.

Know more: Nioh Collection for PS5

Playstation 5 It is barely a year old, but it already has an incredible catalog of games. Between exclusives and cross-platform games, PS5 users can spend many hours on their favorite hobby. Seizing the occasion, Team Ninja launched a remastering of the Nioh saga, composed of two very successful installments, and put them together in the Nio Collection edition. Normally this version for PS5 has a price of 79.99 euros, but on Amazon it has a 48 percent discount and alone It will cost you 41.52 euros.

Nioh and Nioh 2 fully remastered

Definitely worth it buy Nioh Collection, since you get 2 sets for the price of one. Nioh is an RPG set in Japan during the year 1600, so the main character is an Irish samurai with a talent for combat. The player faces human enemies, but also supernatural beings known as Yokai based on Japanese folklore. Combat mechanics are a mix between Dark Souls and hack and slash, where the protagonist can attack and block enemy blows.

Know more: Nioh Collection for PS5

It’s about a demanding game with a fascinating story full of action. And now you can take advantage of the Amazon offer to get both games for just 41.52 euros, what supposes a difference of 38.47 euros total. It can be the perfect Christmas present, especially for PS5 players who can expand your game collection console.

Related topics: Offers

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Alfa Beta Play receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe