We could say that it is valid even for gamers, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 with 8 cores. It is, without a doubt, the ultimate fluidity experience you were looking for in a Tablet of these characteristics. In addition, it has 6 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It is the ace of aces of tablets and Xiaomi . It is the first international tablet of the Chinese brand, and stands out for its good design and materials, making a “premium” product thanks to the attractive aluminum frame. A very good 11-inch screen with a 120 Hz IPS LCD panel that will give us a more than fluid and functional experience for everything we want to do: watch multimedia content, edit photos, play games …

But what may interest you the most is its price, and that is for the model 6GB + 1268GB and ordered from Spain, the device is left with a final price of € 308.99 With the code AEBF43. The top model, that of 6GB + 256GB will be available for € 352.99 with the same code, AEBF43.

LITTLE F3 5G

Looking for a cheap and powerful mobile? Here it is. With a great attractive design, a Snapdragon 870 processor and a 120 Hz AMOLED screen, can you ask for something more from a mobile? And at a good price. Let’s see some of its main features.

6.67-inch AMOLED screen and support for HRD10 + and 120 Hz that will make you feel the POCO is a very very premium phone. It is compatible with 5G thanks to the Snapdragon 870 processor, and 8GB of RAM and 256 of storage. It has a main camera of 48 megapixels, an ultra-wide angle of 8 and a telemacro of 5, in addition to a 20 MP inner selfie camera.

Can you ask for something more from a phone like this? The price. And it is now on sale for 233.99 € the version of 6GB + 128GB With the code BFZBANX29 and by € 256.99 the version of 8GB + 256GB with the ccode AEBF43. Both with shipping from Spain.

Redmi 9A

A Redmi heavyweight with which you will not fail if you are looking for good performance and cheap price. It has very good specifications, with a giant 6.53-inch HD + screen and a 5000 mAh battery that promises up to 34 days of standby life.

In the power section, it incorporates a reliable MediaTek Hello G25 processor, which will guarantee you a fluid mobile and an experience without delays in the applications or on the screen. In addition to a good rear screen with 13 megapixel AI and included kaleidoscope.

As for the price, offer for the 2GB + 32GB version, being able to acquire it for € 70.59 with the code BFZBANX9 through the store Aliexpress, with fast shipping to Spain.

My Air Purifier 3C EU

Offer for this smart room air purifier that incorporates a very comfortable LED screen that shows air quality, HEPA filter, smoke, dust, pollen, mold … It is extremely silent and includes an application to control it from your mobile and support with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Mi Home. Thanks to the HEPA filter, it will absorb 99.99% of airborne particles, including dust, cigarette smoke, animal hair, mold, pollen …

The original price of this product is € 89.09 in the Aliexpress store, but with the codeI say BFZBANX9 will stay for you for € 80.99 with shipping from Spain.