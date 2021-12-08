The youtuber RwanLink has thought that Zelda fans deserve a reinvention from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in the new generation. Although it is true that what has changed is the graphic section and that does not belong to any playable title, this video represents those anxieties for the work to appear again now that the new generations of console are exploiting these sections to the maximum.

The saga would look spectacular in Unreal Engine 5, from Epic games, and this is what this content creator has shown. East remake fan offers us an idea of ​​how the game would look on Xbox Series X | S or PlayStation 5, implementing this graphics system. Resulting in a Ocarina of Times as if it were a new generation, with a totally renovating and innovative in terms of graphics it means. The difference between this new fan invention from others is that the video contains playable mechanics. A) Yes, RwanLink travels Kakariko Village while controlling Link, although it is remarkable that he has not added textures and behaviors to the inhabitants of the village.

What this demo offers is a quiet walk, where it shows us how that engine works Unreal Engine 5. One of the main characteristics is the glabal lighting in real time for the landscape that is offered before our eyes, because light is not a static element, but it moves. Something that could add a totally different meaning to it if it were to come true, as it helps users to immerse yourself in the plot of this beloved franchise. Using the demo of Lumen in the Land of Nanite, RwanLink achieves that Link acquires previously unseen textures thanks to that lively light that surrounds you. Also, in this remake you can see how its creator wanted keep the original essence of the game, preserving all his initial art in which colors and shapes converge.

Also, the creator of the video has wanted to be totally transparent with his followers, so practically the first minute consists of sketches and videos of the entire creation process that make up this new reimagining of one of the most famous titles of Nintendo. It should be noted that this type of creation is complicated and even more so if it is carried out by a single person, so the process of elaboration doubles and even triples, although the result is wonderful.

There have been many remakes fans who have contemplated the possibility of being able to play with better classic graphics like this one, although it is not ruled out that the company that has your legal rights do the same with titles like this. The creator has not made the project public for now, because it surely has a lot to polish. But it has confirmed that is working on other Nintendo 64 classics. On the other hand, we can try to finish the game as soon as possible as a fan has done in 5 minutes, or enjoy it in its natural time, so that the wait to see more videos with Unreal Engine 5 will not be so long.