Jeff Grubb has hinted at the new obsidian game Entertainment, dubbed the enclave name “Project Missouri.” Obsidian aims to be one of the most prolific studios at Xbox Game Studios, considering everything it has going on and its ambitious plans for the future. The studio wants to release one game a year starting in 2022; plans that may be able to carry out, given the enormous expansion that the studio has undergone. In addition, Obsidian Entertainment is one of the most talented teams that Microsoft has right now, so it would not be surprising that they not only succeeded, but also reap quite a lot of success with their new proposals.

One of them is Project Missouri, “Project Missouri”, of which the journalist Jeff Grubb has revealed some potential details, as has been echoed Reddit:

(Rumor) Josh Sawyer Obsidian game details from Jeff Grubb’s Grubbsnax Podcast • Focusing on experimental mechanics and interactions.

• It’s still being developed by a small team.

• 16th century Europe setting.

• Still planned to have no combat. pic.twitter.com/yeccFZRJcT – Idle Sloth (@ IdleSloth84) November 4, 2021

If confirmed, Obsidian Entertainment would be the new studio that gave Medieval Europe a chance; something we’ve already seen with A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo Studio), GreedFall (Spiders) or SteelRising, set in the France of the French Revolution and whose launch is scheduled for 2022. But, judging by the premise, perhaps Obsidian will launch to offer a conversational RPG in the purest The Council style; game set in the middle of the French Revolution, in which our decisions were the center of history.

On the other hand, the mystery theme of the game could offer something similar to the Telltale Games or Murdered: Soul Suspect games, although taking as a starting point the political and religious wars of 16th century Europe. Would you like this to be the new Obsidian game?