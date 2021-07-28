Obesity is a disabling public health problem, because it increases the risk of developing cancer and other adverse pathologies. Especially blood sugar problems, myocardial infarction, non-alcoholic hepatitis, cerebral ischemia, chronic inflammation and disabilities, which increase the mortality rate of the population.

Overweight and obesity have claimed the lives of many people in the world. Its causes are varied and range from inherited, hormonal, environmental, cultural and emotional factors. Promoting diseases such as type II diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and carcinomas. In addition to affecting intracellular recycling, increasing the possibility of developing neurodegenerative conditions. 1

Maintaining an adequate weight is good for your health

In Mexico, the increase in obesity and associative chronic diseases have led the government to launch educational campaigns. In the quest to raise awareness about the importance of healthy eating and good life habits. Together, laws are applied on the labeling of products, so that the consumer is clear about the food warnings of what he consumes. 2

Some research indicates the prevalence of at least 13 cancers related to being overweight. Since, the adiposities in the human body generate important physiological changes. Such as increased insulin levels, chronic organic inflammation, increased estrogen levels, and lack of regulation of cancer cell growth. In this same way, frequent weight loss and regain also adds risks. 3

Obesity causes changes in endocrine function, generating a tumor microenvironment. Because a BMI greater than 30, it promotes an abnormal increase in leptin, prolactin and insulin, which are responsible for regulating appetite. At the same time, there is a generalized inflammation and oxidative stress that triggers a carcinogenic mechanism, which degrades the body.

The immune system is also influenced by the increase in fat deposits in the body. Affecting humoral immunity, especially in the secretion of antibodies that protects us against infections. This increases the possibility of the presence of bacteria and microbes, which alter the cellular structure, favoring the appearance of some type of cancer. 4

Being overweight associated with the presence of carcinomas can trigger pathologies that run throughout the human physiognomy. This is how it is associated with cancer of the upper stomach, colon, rectum, kidney, gallbladder, ovary, liver, breast and esophagus. But it can also affect blood cells with the presence of multiple myeloma or the tissue that covers the brain and spinal cord, with a meningioma.

Reduce body weight to healthy levels with diet, physical exercise and healthy habits, will always be the best recommendation. In addition, the accompaniment of an interdisciplinary group of health professionals formed by a doctor, nutritionist, gastroenterologist, psychologist, oncologist and therapist, will facilitate any process that seeks to recover well-being and quality of life. Especially when cancer has been present and more aggressive treatments must be sought to alleviate the symptoms and prevent its spread.

