An official leaked document for NVIDIA partners has shown a series of very specific dates with their respective hours for the three graphics cards that will arrive in just a month and a half. The first one is the one that will be the top of the range of the RTX 30 series and with it the fastest graphics card created for gaming so far: RTX 3090 Ti.

Regarding the freshness of the product itself, logically NVIDIA is going to position two new models that will undoubtedly replace and supplant the gap of the existing ones. The RTX 3090 Ti will leave out its younger sister RTX 3090 and the RTX 3070 Ti will do the same with the RTX 3070, mainly because they integrate key improvements such as mining coating and in the case of the smallest of them 16 GB of VRAM .

The release date will be January 27th at 6 AM Pacific Time, which is the same, the 15h in Spain. This means that we are closer than expected at first and that the rumors were going better than it seemed, since in the first place it should arrive in Q1 2022 and then clarify that it would be at the latest in February.

There is more surprise with the RTX 3070 Ti, which will be announced in just 9 days, the December 17, to be launched against all odds on January 11. In addition, the latest information states that there are no benefits changes in this card beyond the increase to 16 GB in its VRAM, so unless memory was a problem, performance will be the same because the specifications are embedded in the chip as well as its frequencies.

Surprisingly enough, there is related information about what is possibly the most desired graphics card of the moment: the RTX 3050. The smallest of the entire series will hit the market on the same day as the fastest, that is, it will be available to buy the January 27, 2022. At the moment there is not much information about this card beyond that it will have 8 GB of GDDR6, the rest are rumors (GA106-150, 128 bit bus).

The same dynamic arrives for the 12GB RTX 3080, where beyond the GA102-220 chip and said VRAM size there is no confirmed information about it as well as we do not have a launch date, which is curious because it is possibly the most interesting high-end graphics card.

The only thing we know is that it will arrive next year where it is rumored to be within the first quarter, but then why doesn’t NVIDIA present it already taking advantage of the pull of the rest of the range?