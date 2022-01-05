NVIDIA Introduces The New 8GB GEFORCE RTX 3050 The Best Value for Money?

The GeForce RTX 3050 was unveiled at CES 2022 and is built on the graphics performance of the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. It offers dedicated 2nd gen RT cores and 3rd gen tensor cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and high-speed G6 memory to tackle the latest games.
|NVIDIA RTX 3050
|GPU Engine Specifications
|NVIDIA CUDA Cores
|2560
|Maximum speed (GHz)
|1.78
|Base speed (GHz)
|1.55
|Power Shaders Cores (TFLOPS)
|9
|RT-Cores Power (TFLOPS)
|18
|Tensor Cores Power (TFLOPS)
|73
|Memory specifications
|Standard memory configuration
|8GB GDDR6
|Memory interface width
|128 bit
|Technological Support
|Ray tracing cores
|2nd generation
|Tensioner cores
|3rd Generation
|NVIDIA architecture
|Amp
|Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate
|Yes
|NVIDIA DLSS
|Yes
|NVIDIA Reflex
|Yes
|NVIDIA streaming
|Yes
|PCI Express Gen 4
|Yes
|Resizable BAR
|Yes
|NVIDIA GeForce Experience
|Yes
|NVIDIA Ansel
|Yes
|NVIDIA FreeStyle
|Yes
|NVIDIA ShadowPlay
|Yes
|NVIDIA Highlights
|Yes
|NVIDIA G-SYNC
|Yes
|Game Ready Drivers
|Yes
|NVIDIA Studio Drivers
|Yes
|NVIDIA GPU Boost
|Yes
|NVIDIA NVLink (SLI compliant)
|–
|Vulkan RT API, OpenGL 4.6
|Yes
|NVIDIA Encoder (NVENC)
|Seventh generation
|NVIDIA Decoder (NVDEC)
|Fifth generation
|Ready for VR
|–
|Display stand
|Maximum digital resolution
|7680 × 4320
|Standard display connectors
|HDMI, 2x DisplayPort
|Multiple monitor
|4
|HDCP
|23
|Thermal and power specifications
|GPU maximum temperature (in ° C)
|93
|Graphics Card Power (W)
|130
|System power required (W)
|550
|Supplemental Power Connectors
|1x 8-pin PCIe
|Price and Launch
|249 dollars
|January 27, 2022
The new GEFORCE RTX 3050 is one of those video cards that many have been waiting for. At a time when it is still difficult to acquire a GPU due to high demand and low supply, having one more option always adds up. But if that plate is cheap and powerful, offering optimal performance to play everything that exists in 1080p at more than 60 fps, then the situation becomes ideal.
The GEFORCE RTX 3050 offers quality Ray Tracing, thanks to its dedicated cores and NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling). This is thanks to specialized AI tensor cores which allow the user to increase settings and resolution for an even better viewing experience.
The RTX 3050 would be above the RTX 2060 Super and below the 3060, being as we said, a great value for money option to play at 1080p. The price will be $ 249 and will be available from January 27.
