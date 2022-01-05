NVIDIA Introduces The New 8GB GEFORCE RTX 3050 The Best Value for Money?

The GeForce RTX 3050 was unveiled at CES 2022 and is built on the graphics performance of the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. It offers dedicated 2nd gen RT cores and 3rd gen tensor cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and high-speed G6 memory to tackle the latest games.

NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU Engine Specifications NVIDIA CUDA Cores 2560 Maximum speed (GHz) 1.78 Base speed (GHz) 1.55 Power Shaders Cores (TFLOPS) 9 RT-Cores Power (TFLOPS) 18 Tensor Cores Power (TFLOPS) 73 Memory specifications Standard memory configuration 8GB GDDR6 Memory interface width 128 bit Technological Support Ray tracing cores 2nd generation Tensioner cores 3rd Generation NVIDIA architecture Amp Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate Yes NVIDIA DLSS Yes NVIDIA Reflex Yes NVIDIA streaming Yes PCI Express Gen 4 Yes Resizable BAR Yes NVIDIA GeForce Experience Yes NVIDIA Ansel Yes NVIDIA FreeStyle Yes NVIDIA ShadowPlay Yes NVIDIA Highlights Yes NVIDIA G-SYNC Yes Game Ready Drivers Yes NVIDIA Studio Drivers Yes NVIDIA GPU Boost Yes NVIDIA NVLink (SLI compliant) – Vulkan RT API, OpenGL 4.6 Yes NVIDIA Encoder (NVENC) Seventh generation NVIDIA Decoder (NVDEC) Fifth generation Ready for VR – Display stand Maximum digital resolution 7680 × 4320 Standard display connectors HDMI, 2x DisplayPort Multiple monitor 4 HDCP 23 Thermal and power specifications GPU maximum temperature (in ° C) 93 Graphics Card Power (W) 130 System power required (W) 550 Supplemental Power Connectors 1x 8-pin PCIe Price and Launch 249 dollars January 27, 2022

The new GEFORCE RTX 3050 is one of those video cards that many have been waiting for. At a time when it is still difficult to acquire a GPU due to high demand and low supply, having one more option always adds up. But if that plate is cheap and powerful, offering optimal performance to play everything that exists in 1080p at more than 60 fps, then the situation becomes ideal.

The GEFORCE RTX 3050 offers quality Ray Tracing, thanks to its dedicated cores and NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling). This is thanks to specialized AI tensor cores which allow the user to increase settings and resolution for an even better viewing experience.

The RTX 3050 would be above the RTX 2060 Super and below the 3060, being as we said, a great value for money option to play at 1080p. The price will be $ 249 and will be available from January 27.

