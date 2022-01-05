Technology

NVIDIA Introduces The New 8GB GEFORCE RTX 3050 The Best Value for Money?
1 The GeForce RTX 3050 was unveiled at CES 2022 and is built on the graphics performance of the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. It offers dedicated 2nd gen RT cores and 3rd gen tensor cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and high-speed G6 memory to tackle the latest games.
NVIDIA RTX 3050
GPU Engine Specifications NVIDIA CUDA Cores 2560
Maximum speed (GHz) 1.78
Base speed (GHz) 1.55
Power Shaders Cores (TFLOPS) 9
RT-Cores Power (TFLOPS) 18
Tensor Cores Power (TFLOPS) 73
Memory specifications Standard memory configuration 8GB GDDR6
Memory interface width 128 bit
Technological Support Ray tracing cores 2nd generation
Tensioner cores 3rd Generation
NVIDIA architecture Amp
Microsoft DirectX 12 Ultimate Yes
NVIDIA DLSS Yes
NVIDIA Reflex Yes
NVIDIA streaming Yes
PCI Express Gen 4 Yes
Resizable BAR Yes
NVIDIA GeForce Experience Yes
NVIDIA Ansel Yes
NVIDIA FreeStyle Yes
NVIDIA ShadowPlay Yes
NVIDIA Highlights Yes
NVIDIA G-SYNC Yes
Game Ready Drivers Yes
NVIDIA Studio Drivers Yes
NVIDIA GPU Boost Yes
NVIDIA NVLink (SLI compliant)
Vulkan RT API, OpenGL 4.6 Yes
NVIDIA Encoder (NVENC) Seventh generation
NVIDIA Decoder (NVDEC) Fifth generation
Ready for VR
Display stand Maximum digital resolution 7680 × 4320
Standard display connectors HDMI, 2x DisplayPort
Multiple monitor 4
HDCP 23
Thermal and power specifications GPU maximum temperature (in ° C) 93
Graphics Card Power (W) 130
System power required (W) 550
Supplemental Power Connectors 1x 8-pin PCIe
Price and Launch 249 dollars January 27, 2022

The new GEFORCE RTX 3050 is one of those video cards that many have been waiting for. At a time when it is still difficult to acquire a GPU due to high demand and low supply, having one more option always adds up. But if that plate is cheap and powerful, offering optimal performance to play everything that exists in 1080p at more than 60 fps, then the situation becomes ideal.

The GEFORCE RTX 3050 offers quality Ray Tracing, thanks to its dedicated cores and NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling). This is thanks to specialized AI tensor cores which allow the user to increase settings and resolution for an even better viewing experience.

NVIDIA Introduces The New 8GB GEFORCE RTX 3050 The Best Value for Money?

The RTX 3050 would be above the RTX 2060 Super and below the 3060, being as we said, a great value for money option to play at 1080p. The price will be $ 249 and will be available from January 27.



Ezequiel Martire

Meteorologist by profession, graduated from the Faculty of Exact and Natural Sciences of the University of Buenos Aires. Business entrepreneur (EMPRETEC-United Nations). Tech Specialist and Editor-in-Chief of Bitwares.net.

