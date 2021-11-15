The component crisis in the electronics and technology industry is creating a real unit shortage for many products. The CEO of Intel acknowledged a few weeks ago that this situation aimed to continue until 2023 and the latest news does not improve the outlook.

Nintendo acknowledged that it will reduce its production of consoles by 1.5 million units, a line that Sony has also followed with PS5. Another of the most affected markets is that of graphics cards and has been the Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, which has ensured that this crisis will last even longer.

“I think over the next year, demand will far exceed supply. We do not have magic solutions to navigate through the supply chain “, explains the manager to Yahoo. However, he adds that they have enough supply routes, even in a context as complicated as this.

“We have the support of our suppliers. We are fortunate to have multiple sources and that our supply chain is diverse and our company is quite large, so we have the support of a great ecosystem around us.”

The demand is so great that the few units of any product will run out in a matter of minutes. A decrease in such demanding demand could alleviate the situation, but Huang doesn’t think this will happen in the future.