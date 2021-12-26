WhatsApp wants to give business accounts much more visibility, and we will be able to use a series of filters to find the business we are looking for.

For years WhatsApp has been winking at large companies but also small ones with tools that facilitate their contact with customers, in a new way of getting their products and services to them, and more now in times of pandemic.

And now they want to go much further, because WhatsApp is working on a series of additions that will allow us filter nearby businesses so that we focus on those that only interest us and we can find their official accounts to be able to send them some kind of message.

Although Meta is already working on a kind of company directory so that we can quickly find new company accounts on WhatsApp without leaving the application, another feature that is currently in beta version is a feature to easily search for nearby businesses by filtering them using a new interface.

As you can see in the screenshot provided by wabetainfoWhen we search for something within WhatsApp, a new section called “nearby businesses” opens where we can select different categories such as restaurants or clothing stores, so that we can see a result of commercial accounts already filtered according to our choice.

Another feature that Meta is also working on is in a redesign of the contact information page, which will be inspired by the business account contact page.

Basically it is very similar to the one we currently have, but in a future update we will see that they will include a small addition in the form of a search shortcut.

Both features are still in beta version, and it is expected that they will arrive in the stable version in the coming weeks or months, and although they are small additions, they will facilitate our navigation when using the application.