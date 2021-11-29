This tablet model is currently discounted on Amazon with respect to its price in the Apple Store. We can meet with discounts of more than 200 euros in many of its versions. And although it is true that they are usually discounted, we do not remember that they have ever had such interesting discounts, so it is recommended hurry up in decision making because their prices could change at any time.

This article contains links to Amazon that are part of our agreement with their Affiliate Program. In any case, all the recommendations and offers that we publish are made freely and without responding to any request or agreement with the brand of the product in question, unless expressly indicated in the news.

And if you are thinking of hiring a data rate, the versions WiFi + CellularThey also have these discounts: 128 GB of storage: – Silver or space gray color: 68 euros discount

256 GB of storage: Silver or Space Gray Color: 73 euros discount

512 GB of storage: Silver color: 84 euros discount

1 TB of storage: Silver or Space Gray Color: 107 euros discount

2 TB of storage: Silver color: 225 euros discount Space gray color: 128 euros discount



About warranty and other matters

First, you should know that they are not refurbished iPads or anything similar. Are completely new and original, sold on Amazon by Apple itself and therefore with full guarantees in that sense. You will have a return period 30 days minimum, being able to even open it and test it. Then you will have 2 years warranty that will be covered by Apple itself during the first and by Amazon during the second.

Taking into account the power and quality of these tablets, the volatility of the offers and the juicy price at which they stay, we believe that it is an excellent opportunity. We remember that this iPad in Apple is still at the same price that, although it may seem more or less justified, it is a considerable difference with respect to what we have seen that they offer in Amazon.