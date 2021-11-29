If you are thinking of buying one of the brand new 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021, maybe now is a great time to do it. And it is that the most powerful Apple tablet, with chip M1 and miniLED panel as its most prominent features, it now has discounts specials that can save you considerable money. We tell you more details below.
2021 iPad Pro Deals
This tablet model is currently discounted on Amazon with respect to its price in the Apple Store. We can meet with discounts of more than 200 euros in many of its versions. And although it is true that they are usually discounted, we do not remember that they have ever had such interesting discounts, so it is recommended hurry up in decision making because their prices could change at any time.
On WiFi versions you can now find these discounts:
- 128 GB of storage:
- Silver or Space Gray Color: 108 euros discount
- 256 GB of storage:
- Silver color: 65 euros discount
- 512 GB of storage:
- Silver or Space Gray Color: 76 euros discount
- 1 TB of storage:
- Silver color: 173 euros discount
- Space gray color: 98 euros discount
- 2 TB of storage:
- Silver or Space Gray Color: 211 euros discount
And if you are thinking of hiring a data rate, the versions WiFi + CellularThey also have these discounts: 128 GB of storage: – Silver or space gray color: 68 euros discount
- 256 GB of storage:
- Silver or Space Gray Color: 73 euros discount
- 512 GB of storage:
- Silver color: 84 euros discount
- 1 TB of storage:
- Silver or Space Gray Color: 107 euros discount
- 2 TB of storage:
- Silver color: 225 euros discount
- Space gray color: 128 euros discount
About warranty and other matters
First, you should know that they are not refurbished iPads or anything similar. Are completely new and original, sold on Amazon by Apple itself and therefore with full guarantees in that sense. You will have a return period 30 days minimum, being able to even open it and test it. Then you will have 2 years warranty that will be covered by Apple itself during the first and by Amazon during the second.
Taking into account the power and quality of these tablets, the volatility of the offers and the juicy price at which they stay, we believe that it is an excellent opportunity. We remember that this iPad in Apple is still at the same price that, although it may seem more or less justified, it is a considerable difference with respect to what we have seen that they offer in Amazon.