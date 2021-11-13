The new update of iOs 15.2, from Manzana, will have a parental safety feature that will prevent children from viewing sexual content through inappropriate images on the Internet.

As announced by the firm of Cupertino, MacRumors, The new beta version will integrate this communication security system into the Apple Messages application and will allow scanning of incoming and outgoing photos in search of material not suitable for infants to whom it is installed.

Apple and child protection

Inappropriate images that reach a device with the integrated communication security system will be blurred, with a warning to the minor indicating that they are receiving content outside the allowed limits; however, the function, which is related to the system Family Sharing, It will also provide options for assistance to those who request it.

Unlike what had originally been announced in August, the new option will not send notifications to the minor’s parents if he chooses to view a sexually explicit image.

According CNET, The function will give children the option to alert someone they trust in the event that a marked photo reaches them and that they decide how to act according to the blur, but yes, the end-to-end encryption will be protected.

The new communication security insert was already known as part of a trio of features designed to protect minors from virtual sexual abuse; however, the company was delayed with the introduction in September and, in response to many objections raised by privacy advocates, decided to release this version.

Communication Safety is different from the detection function CSAM (image detection of child sexual abusel) that scans the photos of iCloud and informs the moderators of Manzana.

Safe add-ons

Other new features that have arrived in the latest beta version of Manzana include a manual scan function for AirTag, as well as the option to transmit your data from iCloud to a loved one in the event of their death and the update on Siri search, which was designed to provide resources for users who need information related to child sexual abuse.

Clearly it is not yet known when the release date of both features will be, but it is known that it will appear in the public beta software of Manzana.

It is worth noting that the features added to the latest beta version of iOS 15.2 They could still change, as technology continues to pose integrations.

