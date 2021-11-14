And that’s how we got to “Home Sweet Home Alone”, which premieres in Mexico under the title “My poor and sweet little angel.” The film, how could it be otherwise within the franchise, will introduce us to a child who stays home alone after a confusion related to a family trip, in this case heading to Japan. The almost absolute solitude of the property is taken advantage of by individuals who wish to enter to steal, here it will be a family heirloom. But far from giving in to the fear caused by the invaders, the little one in question will defend his home with all kinds of crazy traps.

Is it the same story that we have seen on five previous occasions? Yes, and while this makes the doubts understandable, there are also good reasons to be excited about it.

Culkin legacy seeks heir

There are many reasons why My Poor Little Angel was such a success, including the creative genius of screenwriter John Hughes, the terrific directing of Chris Columbus, and the presence of established actors like Catherine O’Hara, Joe Pesci, and John Candy. Many analysts have delved into them and all have concluded that the deciding factor was Macaulay Culkin.

The young actor already had a modest career when he auditioned for the role of Kevin McCallister. In fact, his previous work in Uncle Buck to the rescue, where he shared credits with Candy himself, was decisive for his incorporation to the project over 200 other children. A casting that changed his life by making him one of the most popular child actors of his time and whose legacy continues to be revered to this day. Proof of this are the film’s many iconic moments, all starring the little actor and including his wild response to discovering himself alone at home, his way of singing White Christmas in front of the mirror ending with a scream when putting on lotion, as well as the countless taunts the Wet Thieves who disturb your tranquility.

Except for the original sequel, none of the subsequent installments featured Culkin’s return., nor with a child protagonist charismatic enough to emulate his work. So much so, that none really transcended after passing through this story.

The situation seems different with “My poor sweet little angel”, benefited by the presence of Archie Yates in the star role. The name may not be familiar to you, but you surely remember him as Yorki with Jojo Rabbit. He captured the public’s attention in every one of his scenes, but also in his numerous appearances during awards season. Even more remarkable was that this film represented his first work, making clear his enormous potential to become a child star. A step that could well be taken with this sixth installment of the “Home Alone” franchise.

The young actor will not be alone, because like Culkin will be supported by a talented cast including Emmy nominees Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney. All of them backed by a script by Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, nominated for the same statuette for their work on Saturday Night Live. And led by double Oscar nominee Dan Mazer from the direction. The quality is there and in abundance, but doubts prevail. And the reason is easy to understand …