These are the products that have risen the most in recent months due to higher energy prices.

The endless energy price rise It is not only felt in the electricity bill of your home, but also in those basic products that you buy every week in your favorite supermarket, and it is that a recent study from the OCU goes to show that the basic products you bought six months ago are now more expensive.

However, according to the latest data from the Statistics National Institute Price rises have already been reflected in a multitude of sectors, the food sector standing out by 3%.

Now according to the OCU, they have analyzed the behavior of prices in the last six months of 23 commodities of categories such as meat, fruits, vegetables, beverages, dairy, packaged food, drugstore and hygiene in 14 national supermarket chains.

This table made by the OCU, we can see the price of basic products in May and the price they had at the end of November, most experiencing a considerable increase, especially if we stick to products at the bottom of the table where the rise is surprising.

Thus, the products that have risen the most have been margarine or pasta by more than 20%, but also milk, eggs and veal, which has risen more than 10% in the last six months.

From the OCU they warn that this price increase will be maintained during the coming months, and advise choose seasonal products that usually have the best prices, or opt for one of the cheapest supermarkets in our country.