Elektra has not been able to let the Good End pass without joining in the negative social conversation, related to brands that have executed bad promotional strategies in the market.

Regarding this chain of stores, the case has been denounced by a consumer, who was even motivated to look for the screen after the promotion that Elektra published on television, however, the reality found in the store has evidenced a bad action of the brand.

The case of is one of the many complaints that have been made through social networks and that have been presented to Profeco, thus adding a long list of stores such as Walmart, which at the time came to be pointed out by the owner of the Attorney General’s Office, as the brand in the segment with the highest number of accumulated fines.

Elektra closes the Good End with a flourish

Elektra has made a new error during the celebration of El Buen Fin and that is that it announced through television advertisements the price of a huge screen, which increased by a thousand pesos from one day to the next.

A testimony shared on social networks by the user Ferchus 79 warns that the store announced a 55-inch LG brand screen at 8,999 pesos and when it is presented in the store it has a price of 9,999 pesos.

“According to its sellers and promoters they argue that it went up from yesterday to today.”

This fact has become one of the most regrettable incidents that have been recorded in the market, because the brand not only loses in the investment it made in advertising, it has lost related sales and has won a complaint with Profeco and a bad reference in social networks.

The series of cases that we have been reporting, of bad actions by brands and how they end up facing crisis in social networks due to bad promotion decisions in the middle of the Good End are a terrible reference of the serious lack of knowledge that has existed in the market, regarding elements that have established a very important point and that is that it has not been possible to understand the opportunity offered by the promotional seasons and how important it is to follow established rules with bad past experiences.

