Again! The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has forced Morbius production to delay once again its premiere, which is now scheduled for the month of April.

One of the films most affected by the COVID pandemic is Morbius, which will once again delay its premiere on the big screen, now thanks to the Omicrón variant.

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that Sony Pictures has decided to delay the premiere of Morbius to April 1, 2022, derived from the growing wave of COVID-19 infections, whose Omicron variant has spread among the population.

Morbius had scheduled its premiere for January 28, 2022, after a series of postponements, which date from March 21, 2020.

This delay at the moment is only in the premiere in the United States, but there is no doubt that the delay of the release of the Living Vampire film will extend to the whole world.

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicting characters hits the big screen when Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius.

Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his fate, Dr. Morbius tries a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be radical success is soon revealed to be a potentially worse remedy than the disease.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius features a cast led by Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson and Jared Harris, plus a special performance by Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes / Vulture.

Morbius will hit theaters on April 1, 2022.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

