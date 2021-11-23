One more week has started and, as usual, it does so with premieres on the main video on demand platforms. Today we are concerned with the service of Amazon, so we tell you everything there is new this week on Prime Video, running November 22-28, 2021 and that adds three new contents, two of them original. We recommend one of them before giving way to the complete list of news that will be incorporated into Prime Video in the next seven days.

Hanna (season 3) – November 24

The television adaptation of the well-known film of the same name is now receiving its third season. Hanna, starring Esme Creed-Miles, tells the story of a young woman trained from childhood by her father, a former CIA agent, to become a perfect assassin. Prime Video’s original work accumulates a success that has earned it a third season that lands this week.

All this week’s premieres on Prime Video

Hanna T3 (11/24)

Anni da Cane (11/26)

Derailed (11/26)

