In principle, it may seem like an app mainly for companies, but no. Private and ordinary users also have a need to keep all files stored in the cloud safe: whether for work, private content, or any other reason. Through NordLocker, the ordinary user will be able to download the software for free and have unlimited encryption on your device and up to 3GB of space in the cloudas well as companies.

The problem suffered by both users and companies are attacks by so-called ransomware gangs, launching attacks and creating massive data and content leaks. Cybersecurity stands as a fundamental pillar not only for companies, but also for private users. And it is that according to a study by the company, the sectors affected by this ransomware are varied: from the construction, worst affected, manufacturing, financial, healthcare, educational, technological, automotive sector…

Spain: one of the countries that has received the most cyber attacks

In fact, the cyber crime it has never been as widespread as in these years. That is why it is recommended to use protection tools, just in case. In fact, Spain is among the 10 countries that have received the most attacks according to a study carried out by NordLocker, positioning itself as one of the most vulnerable. Specifically, this is the classification:

United States (732 cases) United Kingdom (74 cases) Canada (62 cases) France (58 cases) Germany (39 cases) Italy (33 cases) Spain (26 cases) Australia (23 cases) Brazil (16 cases) Japan (11 cases)

As can be seen, the number of cases is quite high taking into account the extension of Spain with the rest of the countries on the list. That is why, as companies and users, we must try to avoid this upward trend to avoid cyberattacks. But what dangers can these types of attacks pose?

Dangers of cyberattacks

The attacks are aimed at stealing information and, in the worst case, stealing money. We are talking about criminal acts in themselves, which is a matter of serious risk for companies, beyond the damage they can cause to a computer equipment. In many cases, those ransomware attacks they are used to request economic ransoms, having to disburse large amounts in the form of extortion to save the data that you could have previously protected, and that is where it comes into play NordLocker.

Therefore, as users, you must be aware of the dangers that an online life can bring. We are vulnerable to all kinds of ransomware attacks In our computer, and in it, all the private information is stored: your bank account, private files or work … It is therefore important to have security bases and to have programs like NordLocker, but why choose it?

But why NordLocker?

We can use NordLocker to improve our security in all aspects: from saving photos, videos and even card or bank account data in encrypted containers that are indecipherable in the hands of others. Through this encryption, only the user who sends or the one who receives will be able to access to those highly protected files. It will be as easy as dragging the files that we want to protect to the program, and automatically, a protected file will be created.

So we can upload these files to clouds such as OneDrive, Dropbox or Drive without having to worry about their security, since it will be absolute. In the event that someone intercepts these files, it will be impossible for them to access them thanks to the type of encryption that NordLocker uses. And this is one of the main reasons for its use, in addition to the type of encryption, for protect us due to the large number of files that are uploaded to the clouds as mentioned.

And of course the kind of end-to-end encryption. Although this is a process that the program will take care of automatically when you drag folders or files over it, it is convenient to know how it works. To do this, it uses an AES-256 symmetric encryption algorithm and a cipher suite such as the popular XChaCha20-Poly1305. In this way, the program will first create a random key with 256-bit encryption and then it will encrypt the key in the container with XChaCha20-Poly1305 through a Master Key that we will have created when registering for the first time in NordLocker. It is also based on technology GoCryptFS, a FUSE file system.

Perfect for the user, and for the company

As you can see, it is extremely simple software for which you do not need to know too much about computing, so it is accessible to any private user (besides companies) who want or need that extra security in all their files in the cloud. Also, you can try it free with encryption up to 3GB of cloud storage. You will see how it surprises you! Also, if you are the owner of a company or IT, you should take into account a series of measures to prevent these attacks that we have talked about, such as using unique passwords, backing up data, using two-step authentication or accessing networks. zero confidence.

Test NordLocker and you will not be disappointed, from these lines we recommend this software. Security and privacy, as you have been able to read in this article and it has been demonstrated with evidence, is a matter of the utmost importance.