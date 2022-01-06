A new title of Drinkbox Studios, the creators of Guacamelee!, which was a fun action video game, which had a lot of acceptance, thus converting several of its players into followers of said creative studio.

You will be happy to hear that their next project is yet to come, and this is the best part, it will arrive on its launch day at Xbox Game Pass.

According to the data of its official announcement, Nobody Saves the World will debut on January 18 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, as well as for Windows 10 and Steam. It will have a sale price of $ 24.99 USD.

But if you have Xbox Game Pass, you can play Nobody Saves the World from the day of its premiere at no additional charge.

So, up to this point everything sounds great, right? But maybe you don’t know what this new video game is about, we will explain it to you.

It is an action RPG game, in which you will be a creature called Nobody, with which you must progress through rooms full of enemies, while increasing your power to change to other forms.

That’s right, in this title, you will find more than 15 creatures that you can transform intoAmong them you can find that there are zombies, horses, dragons and even muscular men, so you will also have the opportunity to combine some of their skills to create interesting combos, for example, a zombie that spits fire.

“One of the best parts of the game is the great freedom it gives you. You decide how to explore the world, what missions to undertake, and what ways to look for. When the game begins to throw difficult challenges at you, you decide how to combine the forms and skills you have acquired to overcome them. There are always many ways to solve puzzles and overcome obstacles – it depends on your skill and creativity! “, in the words of Ian Campell, lead designer of Drinkbox Studios.

This curious project has an online cooperative mode and has crossplay on Xbox LIVE. Thus, you will have the opportunity to play with your friends so that together they conquer all the challenges and enemies.