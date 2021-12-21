Our friend and neighbor Spider-Man does everything a spider does, and it seems that among his many skills is that of smashing box office records and turning the pandemic – and pre-pandemic! – box office upside down. ‘No Way Home’ is already on its way to 600 million dollars after becoming the third best premiere of all time and, how could it be otherwise, Sony people are already thinking of a new sequel.

Less scale, more excitement

But after the ambition and grand scale of the events of Tom Holland’s third adventure as Peter Parker, Producer Amy Pascal has a much more restrained and different approach in mind for her ‘Spider-Man 4’. One that does not go through trying to surpass its predecessor in conceptual terms, but rather in focusing on enhancing two elements such as quality and emotion.

This is how he explained it in an interview with The New York Times:

“Not all ‘Spider-Man’ movies are going to be a multitude of characters. That approach was right for this one. You can’t think of outdoing yourself when it comes to showmanship. If not, the movies would be more and more. bigger for no reason, and it’s not a good result. But we always want to try and surpass ourselves in terms of quality and emotion. “

Of course, secrecy is the order of the day regarding Marvel and Sony’s plans for the Wall-crawler – hopefully more than with ‘No Way Home’, heh – but what is clear is that Peter Parker will be the core of the narrative.

“Kevin Feige and I have never wanted to lose sight of one thing: Peter Parker. That he’s a normal kid. That he’s been orphaned over and over again. He’s a teenager, so everything in his life is oversized and everything matters more. that nothing. That he is striving for a greater cause and that he is denigrated by the press. ”

Although ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has not been my devotion, I have all the confidence in the world in the future of the franchise. Especially if they are going to bet on grabbing the reins, containing the story and focusing it on what really matters in a feature film: the emotion and psyche of its characters. However few they are.