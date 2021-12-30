No Way Home was going to have a more emotional ending

For many, Spider-Man: No Way Home It is not only the best movie in the trilogy of Tom Holland, it is also the best movie in the history of the arachnid hero. The participation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield it certainly thrilled the fans a lot, but its writers also had a Plan B in case they couldn’t convince both actors to return.

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, scriptwriters of No way home, recently revealed that Maguire and Garfield They had certain contributions in terms of the script of their characters, something that helped define the end of this feature film. However, before that they already had an alternative ending prepared that, according to them, was going to be much more emotional for him. Spider-man from Tom Holland.

“They had great ideas that really elevated everything we were looking for and added layers and a bow and we really started to refine the idea that these two guys were really helping Tom’s Peter on his journey to becoming who he ends up becoming. There is a crucial moral moment that they help him overcome at the climax of the film. A lot of that was contributed by Tobey and Andrew’s ideas and shaping what they thought their characters could bring to this story. “

The writers did not want to elaborate on this alternative ending, but surely this will come to light eventually. Overall, it looks like the movie was going to have a much more serious tone in case Maguire and Garfield They did not agree to participate in it, but fortunately both actors accepted and as a result we had an incredible tribute to the history of the arachnid.

Editor’s note: I think the ending they gave to this movie is not only perfect for Maguire and Garfield, but also for Holland’s Spider-Man. It looks like we will finally have the true arachnid from the MCU and I can’t wait to see what they do with the character in the future.

Via: THR