We tell you what the original plans were with Spider-Man: No Way Home and how Kevin Feige changed everything in a second

Rumors about Spider-man 4 They continue, after having known this morning the possible plans with a great villain. The premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home It has been a lot to talk about in recent weeks and the hype is all over the place. And is that the story of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) it has remained so open that the need to know becomes imperative at every moment.

However, today we are going to talk to you about the original plans that existed with the third part and, more specifically, for the future Spider-man 4. Because, apparently, as revealed by screenwriter Chris McKenna in The Wrap… The plans were completely different! The movie was another!

From what the writer has explained, the return of all the villains of the previous arachnid franchises was planned for the fourth film of the Trepamuros. In fact, it was originally going to be a joke-like appearance in a post-credits scene to set the stage for Spider-man 4.

The alternate history of Spider-Man we never saw

«We knew we had to deal with the consequences of the revelation of Spidey’s identity.“McKenna explained. «That took us down different paths in history that weren’t exactly what we saw. I don’t know if it was Kevin Feige’s idea to use other villains and make a joke with them at the end of the movie«.

«So, we devised other stories that we agreed to do with a post-credits scene with these villains.«Continued the scriptwriter of Spider-Man: No Way Home. «We thought of Kraven, other villains … We thought about different ideas a lot and, finally, for various reasons, we ran into obstacles. Then one day Kevin Feige came along and said, do you remember the villain idea in the post-credits, the Sinister Six? Why don’t we do it in the movie, let the story go about them? And that opened the way for us«.

Can you imagine what a story with Kraven the Hunter would have been like? Hopefully they will return to that concept for the next movie and make an adaptation of the last hunt… It would be beautiful!